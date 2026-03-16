Renowned broadcaster Anele Mdoda sparked speculation that she is pregnant after sharing photos from the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs), where she was one of the hosts

Anele added fuel to the rumours after responding to a fan on X (Twitter) on Sunday, 15 March 2026, after posting a picture of a beer

Social media users also praised Anele Mdoda for her hosting performance and stylish outfits at the SAFTAs

Anele Mdoda fuelled speculation that she was expecting. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

Renowned broadcaster Anele Mdoda hinted that she and her husband, Bonelela Mgudlwa, are expecting their first child together.

This was after she attended the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) on Saturday, 14 March 2026, as one of the hosts.

After her surprise traditional wedding ceremony, Anele Mdoda has been keeping her love life under wraps, with occasional hints on social media of significant developments behind the scenes.

On Sunday, 15 March 2026. Anele Mdoda shared photos of the outfits that she wore at the SAFTAs. The post was captioned:

“We would like to ask for privacy as a family whilst we deal with all this awesomeness. @blaq_smith Your camera isn’t working hard, your eye is.”

One of the photos sparked speculation that Anele Mdoda is pregnant.

See the photos below:

Anele Mdoda hints at being pregnant

On her official X (Twitter), Anele Mdoda shared a photo of her hand holding a bottle of Heineken. The post was captioned:

“A cold one for the podium 🏁🏁🏁”

See the photo below:

In the comments, one of her followers on X, @Waltz42747233, was stunned to see her holding the alcoholic brand. The post was captioned:

“I didn't know you drink alcohol 🙈”

Anele Mdoda responded with her answer, hinting that the rumours that she is pregnant were true. The post was captioned:

“It’s actually zero percent but I do indulge. I just haven’t this year.”

In the comments underneath the post, some asked whether Anele Mdoda was not drinking because she is expecting her first child with Banolela Mgudlwa. See the post below:

SA reacts to photos of Anele Mdoda's SAFTAs performance

In the comments on Instagram, some speculated that Anele Mdoda was pregnant, while some applauded her presenting at the SAFTAs.

Here are some of the comments:

carol_expr said:

“Anele is pregnant, and we are happy for her and hubby 😍👏🙌❤️”

lesegokhoza_official shared:

“You did an excellent job last night, and you looked so amazing. Loved all your looks 😍”

amzie_m

“This is the best I’ve seen you look! You keep ageing like fine, fine wine 🍷 ❤️🥰”

goodwillthomo requested:

“@saftassa, give her a contract to host for the next decade, please🤌🙌🔥.”

mihlali_mehlomakulu commented:

“The all-white dress is giving me flashbacks to your 40th, Hello moment. And I mean it’s been a wild ride since 🔥”

tebogop.lekoane shared:

“Anele, last night you were truly amazing🙌The SAFTAs couldn't have chosen any better. You are a force, and I honour you for that. Thank you, Sis, for showing up very well for all of us last night👌💫”

Fans reacted to Anele Mdoda's SAFTAs outfit. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda shares rare picture of husband's son

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Anele Mdoda celebrated her mother-in-law and her husband’s twin nieces as they turned a year older.

Anele Mdoda shared unseen or nostalgic photos, including a picture of her husband's son from a previous relationship.

Source: Briefly News