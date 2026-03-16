Former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi sparked rumours that she is pregnant after attending the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs)

The speculation started after Tunzi shared pictures of her SAFTAs outfit on Instagram on Saturday, 14 March 2026

While some social media users celebrated the possibility of Tunzi expecting her first child with husband Luthando Bolowana, others urged caution and said the speculation could be premature

Zozibini Tunzi fuelled pregnancy speculation with her latest pictures. Image: zozitunzi

Source: Instagram

Former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi sparked rumours that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Luthando Bolowana.

Zozi Tunzi surprised South Africans after she tied the knot with Luthando Bolowana in a secret ceremony.

Since her surprise wedding, the model, who made her acting debut in a Netflix series, has been keeping her romance under wraps.

On Saturday, 14 March 2026, Zozi Tunzi was one of the celebrities who attended the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas). She took to her official Instagram account and shared photos of her outfit designed by Theophilus Ramohlale. The post was captioned:

“Let’s go to the SAFTAs✨”

It wasn’t the outfit that became the centre of discussion among South Africans, but the hint of a baby bump in one of the photos.

See the photos below:

Fans speculate Zozibini Tunzi may be pregnant

In the comments, social media users expressed a flurry of reactions. While some commented on her outfit, others shared congratulatory messages. Others were sceptical that Zozi Tunzi was publicly announcing her pregnancy.

Here are some of the comments:

roxanne.y.vanrooyen remarked:

“This one knows how to announce things without announcing them 😂😍🔥🙌❤️”

pricess_suama applauded:

“Congratulations 🎉🎉👏 my Zozi😍👏🙌 she will be Miss Universe like you🔥😍. Blessings upon blessings, my FOREVER Miss Universe ❤️”

serati.p gushed:

“My hardworking, talented friend made this beautiful fit, and it is being worn by Miss Universe, sana! OH, MY DAYS 😍 @theophlsramohlale”

t__kubyana shared:

“Hmm🤔finding it hard to believe, as private as she is, she would never. As a country, we all know, we would meet her baby when they are in matric. But anyway, you look gorgeous, babe. 🔥”

nthabiseng29nolitha remarked:

“That belly is telling me a different story 😂😍”

maonza cautioned:

“People are too forward 😮 maybe she is bloated, it happens to most of us.”

akhonaloliwe fumed:

“I have never been annoyed by a comment section like this. Are you guys okay upstairs? Zozi is a better human than I, I would have blocked you all with your “congratulations”, Niphapha too much👏👏”

angel._gumbi recounted:

“In 2019, I was so inspired by you to become 'That girl' ❤️🙂, an unstoppable force that is known by the world. Making a brand out of myself. As I grew older, life just got tougher, and that's all now, a little girl's dream. But hopefully one day life becomes kinder, and I regain my spark. Anyway, you look absolutely stunning, ma'am, and I still look up to you❤️🌸. Just a bit of hope lost along the way of life.”

SA reacted to pictures of Zozibini Tunzi. Image: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Gogo Skhotheni announces pregnancy by sharing maternity photoshoot

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that Gogo Skhotheni announced that she is expecting by sharing stunning maternity photos.

Skhotheni said her unborn is her rainbow baby, seeing that she lost her son, who passed away in 2024 due to health complications.

Source: Briefly News