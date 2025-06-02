Enhle Mbali and Rachel Kolisi are being compared on social media regarding how the public has responded to their divorces from DJ Black Coffee and Siya Kolisi, respectively

Social media users pointed out a racial double standard, noting that Rachel receives sympathy and support while Enhle was harshly criticised for sharing her post-divorce struggles

Public reactions were divided, with some defending Rachel's openness and others accusing black men of failing to show the same grace to Enhle

South Africans on social media are comparing Enhle Mbali and DJ Black Coffee's divorce to Rachel and Siya Kolisi's divorce. Fans are saying Rachel is getting public sympathy because she is white, while Enhle received massive backlash because she is a black woman.

Fans are comparing Rachel Kolisi and Enhle Mbali's public divorces. Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images and Leon Bennett/WireImage

Enhle Mbali and Rachel Kolisi's divorces compared

Social media was buzzing after Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi's ex-wife, Rachel Kolisi, shared a picture showing the downgrade from a top-of-the-range Mercedes-Benz to a Toyota Yaris. Rachel has been open about life after divorce and the changes in her life.

Fans sympathised with Rachel, with a user with the handle @hlovo suggesting that her ex-husband, Siya Kolisi, must buy her a new Mercedes-Benz and a house as part of their divorce settlement. While some fans showed love and support to Rachel, some people accused them of double standards because Enhle Mbali was dragged for posting about her divorce.

Many noted that Enhle is accused of being a clout chaser each time she speaks about her divorce, but Rachel gets love and support when she does the same. The post read:

"If I were Siya Kolisi’s boy, I’d tell him to buy that woman a C-Class and a young 3-bedroom house and go on about his life 😭You don’t want the smoke that comes from that race 😂"

SA weighs in on Enhle and Rachel's divorces

Social media was split after the conversation about Rachel and Enhle Mabli's divorces started. Some said Rachel was handling her divorce amicably, while Enhle tried to make hers messy and sought public sympathy after opening up about the physical and emotional abuse and DJ Black Coffee's infidelity.

@Mbalibala said:

"Ngoba, it's a white woman our brothers are advocating for her, but when it was Enhle, she was shamed, till this day Enhle still gets dragged."

@zukha76964 commented:

"As much as you are not wrong for what you are saying but it baffles me how black men will always shame black women for wanting spousal support, but suddenly understand that spousal support is needed when white women are involved."

@Puse_Maseko wrote:

“Rachel must get a C-Class, but Enhle must be left in a house with no electricity?”

@sheabutterhun added:

"Y’all will never advocate for Black women like this."

@kokiiniezer1 noted:

“Everyone is feeling sorry for Rachel Kolisi, but couldn’t afford Enhle the same grace."

