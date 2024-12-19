The South African veteran radio presenter Ntate Thuso Motaung recently bagged a gig

The Lesedi FM radio presenter scored himself a cameo role on SABC 1's favourite soapie, Uzalo

Thuso Motaung will make his appearance on 23 and 29 January 2025 on the popular soapie

Lesedi FM’s presenter Thuso Motaung bagged a gig. Image: @sebatasebata

The South African veteran radio presenter Thuso Maotaung recently made headlines on social media.

Thuso Motaung on Uzalo

The popular Lesedi FM radio presenter Ntate Thuso Motaung recently bagged a new gig on a popular soapie on SABC 1.

The radio personality was recently confirmed to have scored a cameo role on Uzalo. According to The South African Motaung, it will appear on the soapie on 23 and 29 January 2025.

In the teaser shared by the publication, Ntate Thuso will be gracing the airwaves of K-Mash FM and also broadcast live at a school on the show:

"Prince licks his wounds after his rejection, and the legendary Thuso Motaung graces the airwaves of K-Mash FM. Thuso Motaung and Teens broadcast live at a school."

The teasers also confirmed that Motaung will bid farewell to K-Mash FM on Friday, 31 January 2025.

Who is Thuso Motaung?

Thuso Motaung is a legend when it comes to radio. The teacher by profession is celebrated for being an encouraging individual and a motivator. Because of his skill, he wins on both TV and radio, so it is not surprising that he has a massive following.

He works on TV as a programme director for many significant events, most of which are of a high calibre. On the radio, he also hosts a programme called Jwale Ke Nako together with Tholoana Moletsane. The show provides valuable information about the transport sector that is handy for listeners.

