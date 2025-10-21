A young makoti planned a surprise reveal for her mother-in-law, gifting her a pregnancy test stick that brought the emotional mother to tears

The heartwarming clip was shared on TikTok, gaining over a million views and touching the hearts of social media users worldwide

Viewers were moved by the mother-in-law’s genuine joy and emotional reaction, praising the makoti’s fortune in having such a supportive in-law

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A makoti gave her mother-in-law what she called the best gift ever, after showing her a pregnancy test. Image: @matildakatlego

Source: TikTok

A local woman’s beautiful pregnancy reveal to her mother-in-law captured the hearts of social media users, turning a simple moment into a powerful symbol of family love.

The video shared on TikTok by @matildakatlego was met with an outpouring of emotion and admiration from viewers who praised the mom, calling her every makoti’s dream mother-in-law.

The video starts with the young wife, TikTok user @matildakatlego, and her mother-in-law sitting together on a couch. The wife hands her a beautifully wrapped gold gift box, explaining that the present is for being “the best mother-in-law.” To build the surprise, she jokingly teased that it was a necklace the mother-in-law should wear everywhere.

Makoti shares her pregnancy news with her mom-in-law

The grateful mother-in-law thanked her daughter-in-law, sharing a poignant detail: she had never received a gift from anyone in her life except for paper gifts at school. This confession added a layer of depth to the moment. Her disbelief turned to visible shock when she opened the box and saw the pregnancy test stick. Overcome with emotion, she confirmed the news three times, took the stick out, and kissed it. She turned to her makoti and thanked her for extending the family, immediately promising to spoil her grandchild immensely.

The granny-to-be's video left many social media users emotional, wishing for a mother-in-law like her. Image: @matildakatlego

Source: TikTok

SA is touched by the mother-in-law’s reaction

The viral clip gained 1M views, 96K likes, and 1,3K comments from social media users who were moved by the mother-in-law’s warm, genuine reaction to the pregnancy news. Many viewers commented that @matildakatlego was blessed, wishing they had in-laws like the mother. Some observed that when the granny-to-be touched @matildakatlego’s belly, it looked less like a touch and more like a silent prayer or blessing. Others, hearing her confession about never receiving gifts, urged the young wife to buy the necklace she jokingly promised.

User @queen_sandyyy commented:

"This is cute, but please buy that necklace, she was excited for it 🥺."

User @Kemozaa said:

"When you count your blessings, count her twice ❤️🥹😭."

User @Mmabatho added:

"Now, please get her a gift 🥰. This is lovely."

User @Blessing_Chimba shared:

"When mommy said, 'I am gonna spoil this one rotten, then went to say ka gare ga lenyalo.' Oh man, this is beautiful. Cherish this woman."

User @Millymadam said:

"I am happy for our fellow sister for marrying into a good family that treats her like one of them, such is rare. Congratulations on a safe pregnancy journey to you 🙏."

User @kk commented:

"I wish God could bless me with an in-law like yours. This is so great 🙏."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about in-laws

While visiting her son and makoti, a mother-in-law told her daughter-in-law to feel free to dress however she wanted, stating that it was her home and they were just visitors.

A makoti shared a picture from her white wedding, followed by a video of her fulfilling makoti duties, sweeping dust in a large, unpaved yard at her mother-in-law's.

A local woman warmed hearts online by sharing a video of herself and her mother-in-law, whom she called her best friend.

Source: Briefly News