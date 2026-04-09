“She’s Too Gorgeous”: SA Reacts as Nigerian Woman Learns Setswana From Mzansi Bae in TikTok Video
- A Nigerian woman living in Pretoria sat down with her South African boyfriend to learn Setswana, the language he grew up speaking at home
- South Africans ignored the lesson entirely and flooded the comments with compliments about Aims’ looks, expressing surprise that she was Nigerian
- People in the comments confirmed they went to school with Aims at Princess Park High School in Pretoria, proving her deep roots in the city
A Nigerian woman living in Pretoria sat down with her South African boyfriend to learn Setswana.
He recorded the lesson and posted it online for Mzansi to see. South Africans watched the video and immediately steered the conversation somewhere else entirely.
TikToker The Aims, who goes by @de_aims on the platform, posted the clip on 9 February 2026 in Pretoria. Her South African boyfriend held the camera and walked her through Setswana, his home language. Comments from people who recognised her placed her at Princess Park High School in Pretoria. She has lived in the city long enough to have gone through school there.
Mzansi turns the lesson into a compliment section
South Africans in the comments were not talking about Setswana at all. They were taken aback by Aims’ looks and could not stop saying so. Many expressed surprise that she was Nigerian, saying she did not fit the image they had in their heads. The compliments ran deep into the thread and buried the original point of the video.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Nigerian-South African relationships have been a topic online and on television for some time. Showmax’s reality show Bae Beyond Borders brought that conversation to a mainstream audience when it followed South African women pursuing love with Nigerian men. The curiosity around these cross-cultural relationships has never really gone away online.
The weight of the language being learned
Setswana is one of South Africa’s official languages and is spoken by nearly five million South Africans. It is the dominant language of the North West Province and holds deep cultural weight for the people who speak it. Pretoria itself has an urban variety of the language called Sepitori, which grew from Setswana roots and is widely spoken across the city’s townships.
Watch the lesson in the TikTok clip below:
Mzansi reacts to the lesson
Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.
@zandile commented:
“No way, she’s not from Naija. 😭She’s too gorgeous. ❤️”
@Junior asked:
“She is from which Nigeria? I can't believe it. She is so beautiful.”
@ƐÛ×COMBAT wrote:
“Trust me, guys, Nigeria has beautiful women. Sade Adu, the singer, is an example, even Nakahura Sunako is an example.”
@Lesedi Motlana🇿🇦 said:
“Aw! Our Makoti.😂 I can't wait to get my own Nigerian wife. 😭 I lost my last one. I need to go back where I belong. 😭”
@sweet_phifi commented:
“She is not Nigerian but Queen Latifa’s sister. You can’t tell me otherwise. 🥹😩”
More articles about cross-cultural relationships
- Briefly News previously reported that a South African woman dating a Nigerian man posted a video showing others that their relationship is very serious.
- A woman shared a personal experience that left social media users shocked and prompted discussions on safety and intuition.
- Toluwalase Arokodare has denied dating South African YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase, stating he is single and dismissing the rumours on social media.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za