A Nigerian woman living in Pretoria sat down with her South African boyfriend to learn Setswana, the language he grew up speaking at home

South Africans ignored the lesson entirely and flooded the comments with compliments about Aims’ looks, expressing surprise that she was Nigerian

People in the comments confirmed they went to school with Aims at Princess Park High School in Pretoria, proving her deep roots in the city

A Nigerian woman living in Pretoria sat down with her South African boyfriend to learn Setswana.

The Nigerian woman during the Setswana lesson. Images: @de_aims

Source: TikTok

He recorded the lesson and posted it online for Mzansi to see. South Africans watched the video and immediately steered the conversation somewhere else entirely.

TikToker The Aims, who goes by @de_aims on the platform, posted the clip on 9 February 2026 in Pretoria. Her South African boyfriend held the camera and walked her through Setswana, his home language. Comments from people who recognised her placed her at Princess Park High School in Pretoria. She has lived in the city long enough to have gone through school there.

Mzansi turns the lesson into a compliment section

South Africans in the comments were not talking about Setswana at all. They were taken aback by Aims’ looks and could not stop saying so. Many expressed surprise that she was Nigerian, saying she did not fit the image they had in their heads. The compliments ran deep into the thread and buried the original point of the video.

Nigerian-South African relationships have been a topic online and on television for some time. Showmax’s reality show Bae Beyond Borders brought that conversation to a mainstream audience when it followed South African women pursuing love with Nigerian men. The curiosity around these cross-cultural relationships has never really gone away online.

The weight of the language being learned

Setswana is one of South Africa’s official languages and is spoken by nearly five million South Africans. It is the dominant language of the North West Province and holds deep cultural weight for the people who speak it. Pretoria itself has an urban variety of the language called Sepitori, which grew from Setswana roots and is widely spoken across the city’s townships.

Watch the lesson in the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the lesson

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@zandile commented:

“No way, she’s not from Naija. 😭She’s too gorgeous. ❤️”

@Junior asked:

“She is from which Nigeria? I can't believe it. She is so beautiful.”

@ƐÛ×COMBAT wrote:

“Trust me, guys, Nigeria has beautiful women. Sade Adu, the singer, is an example, even Nakahura Sunako is an example.”

@Lesedi Motlana🇿🇦 said:

“Aw! Our Makoti.😂 I can't wait to get my own Nigerian wife. 😭 I lost my last one. I need to go back where I belong. 😭”

@sweet_phifi commented:

“She is not Nigerian but Queen Latifa’s sister. You can’t tell me otherwise. 🥹😩”

A picture of the couple. Image: @de_aims

Source: TikTok

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Source: Briefly News