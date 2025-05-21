Toluwalase Arokodare has denied dating South African YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase, stating he is single and dismissing the rumours on social media

Mihlali Ndamase’s social media posts and her mother following Toluwalase sparked speculation about their relationship, which Toluwalase strongly refuted

Fans reacted with mixed feelings, noting Mihlali’s recent social media attention towards Toluwalase and discussing the possibility that he influenced her recent luxury purchases

Dubai-based Nigerian footballer Toluwalase Arokodare has spoken out after being linked to South African baddie, Mihlali Ndamase. The 24-year-old soccer star rubbished the allegations, claiming to be single.

Mihlali Ndamase’s alleged Nigerian boyfriend, Toluwalase Arokodare, has denied dating her. Image: @mihlanii_n and @t.e.a.7

Source: Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase's rumoured boo speaks out

Mihlali Ndamase has been slowly returning to the limelight, and that means much speculation about her private life. The star who is living it up in Dubai is reportedly dating Nigerian footballer Toluwalase Arokodare, who is based in Dubai.

According to several reports on social media, Mihlali has been posting about Arokodare on her social media platforms. The YouTuber's mother is even following the footballer on social media. Toluwalase took to social media to debunk rumours that he is dating the controversial South African YouTuber.

A post shared on Instagram by popular South African blog, Maphephandaba, the footballer said he is currently single, and people should stop linking him to the media personality. He said:

"Y’all are killing me with these posts. Imao 🤣. I’m single, y’all please stop abeg 🤣 These posts about me are false."

Fans react to Mihlali's alleged boyfriend's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Toluwalase's response. Many noted that Mihlali has been posting him on her social media platforms.

Others even concluded that the Nigerian footballer was behind Mihlali Ndamase's splurge on the two Birkin bags she recently flaunted on her pages.

@nethisa_mbeko said:

"That time Mihlali even posted him and said congratulations, my love, not so long ago lol….ay man."

@_iam_nashe wrote:

"He even follows Mihlali & her mom 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭"

@maque_mngoma commented:

"Next thing you know, he's waking up with 78 missed calls😭 Don't do Mimi like that, please."

@wewetn added:

"Her mom follows him, and Mihlali posted this guy in March, congratulating him on something, Lord knows what achievement it was. One thing about Mihlali’s mom? She will follow her daughter's boyfriend, such a supportive mom 😍"

@zanelemasilela90 commented:

"Never show a man how much you love him; he will disappoint you."

Mihlali Ndamase's rumoured boyfriend, Toluwalase Arokodare, has spoken out. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Anele Zondo dragged for allegedly having a baby with Ciza

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Anele Zondo was put on the firing line after her rumoured baby daddy, Ciza, spoke about fatherhood. Social media users spoke about the age gap between the two stars who allegedly dated for a while.

The issue about South African rapper and socialite Anele Zondo's baby daddy is still a hot topic on social media. Social media investigators have been trying to find out who Anele's baby's father is since her pregnancy announcement last year.

Source: Briefly News