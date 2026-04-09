Chicken Licken released a funny gospel-style song to promote their latest meal deal, which targets people who are ‘doing too much’ in their daily lives

The lyrics tease people who wear football shirts on their romantic first dates or take a ring light with them to a church Sunday service

South Africans are praising the fast food brand for its creative marketing genius because the catchy video captures the unique spirit of the local people

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South Africa’s most beloved fast-food brand wrapped up Easter weekend in some style.

A picture of a Chicken Licken franchise. Image: Mayfield Square

Source: Facebook

Chicken Licken dropped a new song that called out ring light culture. It also took aim at anyone who claps for the pilot on landing. The cheeky track was posted on Instagram on 8 April 2026. It was made to promote the brand’s Soulman Load Up meal. Mzansi was in stitches from the very first verse.

The song came wrapped in full gospel style, choir vibes and all. It listed every way South Africans go completely overboard in daily life. From shooting a “Get Ready With Me” for a funeral to podcasts at birthdays. From online reactions, Chicken Licken cooked this one up.

The brand that lives to make Mzansi laugh

Chicken Licken has been pulling stunts like this for decades. The brand was founded in 1981 by George Sombonos in Johannesburg. It built its reputation by treating adverts like full cinema productions. Joe Public has been the creative engine behind the magic all along. The Loeries Awards named Chicken Licken Top Ranked Brand in South Africa seven years running. That kind of track record does not happen by luck.

Past campaigns sent South Africans back to 1652 to rewrite history. Another introduced a fictional football manager named José Mazibuko to the country. That ad out-trended the Black Panther movie on its actual launch day. The brand also tackled some of South Africa’s most sensitive issues with sharp humour. The gospel Easter ad fits right into that legendary lineup.

Listen to the song in the Instagram clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the song

Briefly News compiled some comments from the clip below.

@fabulousmrsn commented:

“What took you so long to post this here? 😂 Been listening to this ad on GagasiFM. Best Ad ever.”

@eldiosfriezer said:

“😂 Shame this ad is too extra.”

@busisiwe.masina.7 noted:

“I know I sing Ngithandinto when I know I'm being extra. 🤣”

@lifewith_km_ wrote:

“I reverse park, and I shout, let’s go, ' when gymming alone. For the longest time, Drake’s 305 to My City was my actual ringtone.😂🫶🏾 It gets me going. 🥹😭 I’m too extra.”

@rato_dlamini said:

“😂 Shouting let's go when gymming alone is insane. 😭”

@nthabii_98 commented:

“Chicken Licken, this should be the song of the year. 😂”

@anelisiwe_maposa noted:

“I have never eaten Chicken Licken my whole life, but after this, I really want to try it. 🤣😋”

Inside a Chicken Licken store. Image: Mayfield Square

Source: Facebook

More articles about Chicken Licken

In another article, Chicken Licken sent all of South Africa into a full meltdown with one massive packaging announcement on Tuesday.

Chicken Licken recently announced they will no longer provide rubber bands with meals at any of their branches across the entire country of South Africa.

A cow surprised Chicken Licken customers after walking into the restaurant, leaving everyone in disbelief and laughter.

Source: Briefly News