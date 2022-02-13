The Mseleku wives are back with a new show, where they will engage viewers in some tough conversations. A goosebump-raising video of a massive snake chasing a car was shared online and a young woman Xolisile Mfeka left jaws dropping after she shared a video of herself doing the trending Umlando Challenge.

Thobile Khumalo has officially joined the ladies on The Real Housewives of Durban. The somewhat negotiation between the world's richest man Elon Musk and a 19-year-old university freshman has taken a new turn.

1. ‘Igumbi Lamakhosikazi’ 1st Episode Airs Without Mangwabe, Rumours Flare About Marital Status With Mseleku

The Mseleku wives are back with a new show, where they will engage viewers in some tough conversations about marriage. Igumbi Lamakhosikazi aired last night and peeps could not help but notice that one person was missing from the group.

‘Igumbi Lamakhosikazi’ aired without Mangwabe, causing the rumour mill to start churning. Image: @uthandonesithembu

Source: Instagram

Considering how the last season of the polygamist reality show ended between Mbali and Musa, fans couldn't help but speculate.

The uThando Nesthembu gang has scored another show where the polygamist family will sit in a panel and bounce thoughts and opinions about marriage. News24 reports that Musa Mseleku's wives are taking after him, who already has another reality show called Mnakwethu where helps men propose polygamy to their partners.

2. Man Runs for His Life as Massive Snake Goes After Car: “Snake Is Now the Proud Owner of a Land Rover”

A goosebump-raising video of a massive snake chasing a car was shared online and online users could not help but share their laughs and reactions.

The clip was shared by online user @iamhe1di on TikTok and sees the large and long reptile go after a Land Rover. One of the men in the clip is seen running out of the car in an attempt to evade the snake. It is not clear what type of snake it is but the video is giving serious ‘anaconda horror movie vibes’.

Online users have questioned the logic of running out of the vehicle saying the man would have been safer if he stayed inside.

3. Woman Does Umlando Challenge in Store, Her Curves Leave SA Speechless

A young woman Xolisile Mfeka (@XolisileM_) left jaws dropping after taking to social media to share a video of herself doing the trending Umlando Challenge.

The dance challenge has kept Saffas entertained for a while now and has seen contenders gyrate their hips to the hit amapiano song Umlando by Toss featuring Lady Du, Sino Msolo, Young Stunna, Slade, Sir Trill.

Xolisile’s video sees her dressed in all black as she dances at a convenience store. The post had 3.5K views and over 150 likes at the time of publication.

4. ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ Viewers React to the Shady Moments During MaKhumalo’s Gathering

Thobile Khumalo has officially joined the ladies on The Real Housewives of Durban. To kick off her first episode, MaKhumalo sent out an anonymous invitation to a black-tie event. Viewers were fully entertained by the shady moments and took to social media to react.

Musa Mseleku and his wife Thobile were the highlight of this week's episode of the Real Housewives of Durban. MaKhumalo caused quite a stir when she sent out an anonymous invitation to a black-tie event that instructed the ladies to bring their husbands.

After a whole episode of waiting to see the mysterious host, the ladies finally were introduced to Thobile and Musa. Their reactions were rather underwhelming and tweeps have taken note. Viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

5. 19-Year-Old Boy who Rejected Elon Musk's R76k Offer Again Turns Down Tesla Car Offer to Delete Twitter Account

The somewhat negotiation between the world's richest man Elon Musk and a 19-year-old university freshman Jack Sweeney who runs a Twitter account that monitors the billionaire's private jet has taken a new turn.

Elon had privately messaged the young lad to delete the Twitter account promising him $5, 000 (R76 000) in return, a request the boy had jokingly made a counteroffer of $50, 000 (R766 000), Protocol had reported.

The boy had also gone on to express his desire to land an internship role at Musk's company, stressing that it had always been a childhood dream.

