The 19-year-old boy, Jack Sweeney, who rejected Elon Musk's $5, 000 (R76 000) offer to delete a Twitter account monitoring his private jet has again turned down another offer

The university freshman this time turned down an offer of a Tesla Model 3 car subscription for three straight years

Sweeney who doesn't want a temporary car and would have preferred an internship role has now changed his offer

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The somewhat negotiation between the world's richest man Elon Musk and a 19-year-old university freshman Jack Sweeney who runs a Twitter account that monitors the billionaire's private jet has taken a new turn.

Elon had privately messaged the young lad to delete the Twitter account promising him $5, 000 (R76 000) in return, a request the boy had jokingly made a counteroffer of $50, 000 (R766 000), Protocol had reported.

He wants an internship role instead Photo Credit: Frederic J. Brown, Spencer Platt, Daily Mail

Source: Getty Images

The boy had also gone on to express his desire to land an internship role at Musk's company, stressing that it had always been a childhood dream.

This is after he had again given Musk another option to give him a Tesla Model 3 car if he wants the account deleted for real.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

He doesn't want a temporary car

On Friday, February 4, Sweeney who runs @ElonJet was made an offer of a Tesla Model 3 for 3 years by the CEO of Car-Hire company Scott Painter, Daily Mail confirmed.

Responding to the new offer, Sweeney insisted he wants his own car and not something he'd have to return after 3 years.

''I told you I'm not interested in a subscription besides, there are numerous facts that suggest this is in conjunction with Elon.''

Sweeney's Twitter account which has a following of over 300k, tracks and makes public the location of Musk's private jet at any point in time using bots to detect air traffic data.

Musk challenges UN to show how 2% of his wealth would end world hunger

Meanwhile, Elon Musk had challenged the UN to show calculations on how 2% of his wealth would end world hunger.

United Nations' World Food Programme Director Beasley specifically called for action from Musk and Amazon.com Inc. co-founder Jeff Bezos, the two men atop the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Beasley was quoted as saying just $6 billion could keep 42 million people from dying.

In his response, Elon Musk challenged the director of the World Food Programme to bring out the calculation on how his 2 percent wealth can solve world hunger.

Musk tweeted:

“If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent.”

Source: Briefly News