Elon Musk Offers Teen R76k to Delete Account Tracking His Private Jet, Boy Wants R782k
- Emerging tech reports have stated that world richest man Elon Musk offered $5,000 (R76k) to a 19-year-old boy to take down a Twitter account tracking his private jet
- The 19-year-old boy has however countered the billionaire's offer with a $50,000 (R782k) proposition which Musk is yet to respond to
- The lad's account named Elon Musk's jet uses public data to monitor and track where the billionaire's jet is always located
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
Billionaire and Tesla boss Elon Musk has offered a 19-year-old boy a whopping $5000 (R76 000) to delete a Twitter account that monitors his private jet, Business Insider reports.
A report by tech news outlet Protocol indicated that Musk's offer came sometime in 2021.
Musk said it is a security risk
The aforementioned news outlet stated that Musk had reached out to the boy identified as Jack Sweeney in a private chat on social media with a plea that the boy took it own citing security concerns.
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
In series of back and forth conversations, the boy who owns the Twitter account 'Elon Musk's Jet' jokingly agreed to take down the account at a cost of a Model 3 car.
According to Protocol's report, a part of the conversation between Musk and the boy went thus:
Musk said:
"Can you take this down? It is a security risk."
Sweeney responded:
"Yes I can but it'll cost you a Model 3 only joking unless?"
Musk said:
"I don't love the idea of being shot by a nutcase."
The boy however made a counter offer
Protocol reported that Sweeney offered Musk that he be paid $50,000 (R782 000) instead, stressing that it'd cater for his schooling as well as getting his desired whip.
He should do business: Reactions as frustrated Nigerian man hits Lagos street with placard, begs for job
"Any chance to up that to $50k? It would be great support in college and would possibly allow me to get a car maybe even a Model 3," the boy had replied.
The tech outlet said Musk told the boy he'd think about his counter offer but has yet to respond to it as of the time of making this report.
Briefly News could however not confirm if the tech news outlet obtained these twitter chats directly.
Sweeney's Elon Musk's Jet account tracks the billionaire's private jet using bots that monitor publicly available air data.
Inside Elon Musk's car garage with vintage and costly whips
Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported about Elon Musk's car garage with whips worth millions of dollars.
This choice of car may have been influenced by his ‘humble’ background. Yahoo Autos rates the car as one of the “most driver-focused vehicles out there”.
Growing up watching James Bond movies, the man made sure he owned the vehicle that became a submarine in the movie The Spy Who Loved Me. He got it at almost $1 million (N381,250,000) auction price.
Source: Briefly News