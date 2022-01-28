Emerging tech reports have stated that world richest man Elon Musk offered $5,000 (R76k) to a 19-year-old boy to take down a Twitter account tracking his private jet

The 19-year-old boy has however countered the billionaire's offer with a $50,000 (R782k) proposition which Musk is yet to respond to

The lad's account named Elon Musk's jet uses public data to monitor and track where the billionaire's jet is always located

Billionaire and Tesla boss Elon Musk has offered a 19-year-old boy a whopping $5000 (R76 000) to delete a Twitter account that monitors his private jet, Business Insider reports.

A report by tech news outlet Protocol indicated that Musk's offer came sometime in 2021.

Musk said it is a security risk

The aforementioned news outlet stated that Musk had reached out to the boy identified as Jack Sweeney in a private chat on social media with a plea that the boy took it own citing security concerns.

In series of back and forth conversations, the boy who owns the Twitter account 'Elon Musk's Jet' jokingly agreed to take down the account at a cost of a Model 3 car.

According to Protocol's report, a part of the conversation between Musk and the boy went thus:

Musk said:

"Can you take this down? It is a security risk."

Sweeney responded:

"Yes I can but it'll cost you a Model 3 only joking unless?"

Musk said:

"I don't love the idea of being shot by a nutcase."

The boy however made a counter offer

Protocol reported that Sweeney offered Musk that he be paid $50,000 (R782 000) instead, stressing that it'd cater for his schooling as well as getting his desired whip.

"Any chance to up that to $50k? It would be great support in college and would possibly allow me to get a car maybe even a Model 3," the boy had replied.

The tech outlet said Musk told the boy he'd think about his counter offer but has yet to respond to it as of the time of making this report.

Briefly News could however not confirm if the tech news outlet obtained these twitter chats directly.

Sweeney's Elon Musk's Jet account tracks the billionaire's private jet using bots that monitor publicly available air data.

