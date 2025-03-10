Denzel Washington was approached by a fan who asked for his opinion about the struggles aspiring actors face

Award-winning American actor then showed love and support to the struggling actress who hails from Trinidad

Social media users praised Denzel Washington for embracing the actress and inviting her to a studio he was working at

A heartwarming interaction with the iconic American actor Denzel Washington made this aspiring actor's day. She approached him for commentary on the struggles actors face, and his reaction was priceless.

US actor Denzel Washington supported an aspiring actress. Image: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Denzel Washington interacts with fan

During a busy day of filming The Equalizer, Denzel Washington had an encounter with a fan who asked for his views about the struggles in the acting industry. The award-winning American actor did not say much however, he invited the woman who said she was an aspiring actress from Trinidad.

As the clip progressed, Denzel Washington embraced the actress and invited her to a studio he was working at for Othello.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Sharing the video, X user FearBuck wrote: "This woman was following a busy Denzel Washington, complaining about how hard it is to get acting jobs. So, Denzel invited her inside."

Watch the X video posted by rebootjay below:

Washington was headed to the studio for his Broadway film Othello at New York Times Square when the woman approached him. He told her that he is a regular person just like her.

US actor Denzel Washington showed his support for an actress. Image: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Netizens react to heartwarming video

People on social media are warmed by the video shared online, saying Denzel Washington is a perfect example of a person with a good heart.

@Nesie03093153 exclaimed:

"Denzel Washington always got an encouraging word! My fav actor."

@GinaDottie44 shared:

"There are still good, rich people left in this country."

@chuco2687 hailed:

"Denzel seems like an all-around good man. Legendary actor."

@perfectpneuma stated:

"This made my day."

@MrBlack27073911 remarked:

"That is dope how Denzel listened to her and in the end humbled her, and not in a demeaning type way, but through love."

@Pana_Mamacita praised:

"He’s so real for that."

@dropgenius stated:

"That was nice of him. She sounded like she was going at him."

@Excel4Freelance exclaimed:

"When Denzel hands out invites, you know it's VIP access—no audition required!"

@Context2X mentioned:

"Sometimes you need to just be bold and try your luck, one day might be your day."

Denzel Washington receives minister's license

Meanwhile, Denzel Washington recently got baptized and received a minister's license. This sparked a positive reaction from fans and on social media.

There has been an increase in celebrities, both locally and internationally, who have embarked on spiritual journeys. These include Blac Chyna, Cassper Nyovest, and DJ Black Coffee, among a few.

Reacting to the viral video, people gave mixed reactions to his new path.

Snoop Dogg now a grandfather of 8

In a previous report from Briefly News, American rapper and talented actor recently became a grandfather of eight children.

The Gin and Juice hitmaker's daughter Cori Broadus welcomed her baby, announcing that it was a premature birth at just six months.

Source: Briefly News