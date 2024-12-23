Denzel Washington has been baptized and received a minister's license, sparking positive reactions from fans and viral social media discussions

Celebrities like Blac Chyna, Cassper Nyovest, and DJ Black Coffee are also embracing spiritual journeys, with Cassper attributing his creative success to prayer

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Denzel’s new path, with some praising his transformation and others questioning his intentions

US actor Denzel Washington has turned over a new leaf. A video of the legendary actor getting baptised and receiving his license has received positive reactions from fans.

Congratulations are in order for The Equalizer actor Denzel Washington, who is now a minister. Several local and international celebrities have been focusing on their spiritual journeys.

US-media personality Angela White, popularly known as Blac Chyna sparked a major debate when she started her spiritual journey. She even revealed that she got her Baphomet tattoo removed.

In South Africa, several stars including Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C and DJ Black Coffee are also on spiritual journeys. Cassper Nyovest has been open about his love for Jesus, and even credited his latest fire verse to prayer.

A video of Denzel Washington getting baptised has gone viral on social media. The clip shared by @DiscussingFilm on X shows the legendary star's baptism and license. Take a look at the post below:

Fans react to Denzel Washington's baptism

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the star's new path. Some said he was trying to get rid of his dark past, while others congratulated him.

@1BrickMoose said:

"Deflection from Diddy and Jay-Z?"

@JDEbberly commented:

"Denzel this will not save you from court action and imprisonment."

@OurMovieGuide added:

"I can't think of a better person to give a sermon in church than Denzel."

@Balooga007 wrote:

"What a hypocrite. He was at Diddy's parties, it's in the photos."

Candice Modiselle celebrates a milestone in service to God

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Candice Modiselle is on a spiritual growth journey, taking her fans and followers along. The star, who was baptised a few months ago, celebrated another milestone.

Candice Modiselle noted that she had completed a 10-month course at her church. She thanked those who helped her in a lengthy caption.

