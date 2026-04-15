A young woman went to the mall to try on a Woolworths coat and a Jet coat to compare the quality and price

The Woolworths coat costs R1 299, and the Jet alternative costs R599, but the differences between the two surprised her

Viewers had strong opinions about Woolworths quality and whether polyester is worth the price

A woman taking selfies in her car. Images: @azzaaariia

Source: TikTok

A lifestyle content creator had South Africans weighing in after her latest stunt. TikTok user @azzaaariia posted on 6 April 2026, sharing a video where she went to the mall to try on a coat she spotted at Woolworths and then found a very similar one at Jet. She wanted to see how they actually compared in terms of quality and price.

The Woolworths coat is priced at R1,299 and is made from 92% polyester and 8% spandex. The Jet version costs R599 and is 95% polyester and 5% elastane. She tried both on in a size small and shared what she found. The Woolworths coat had a great fit and a lovely colour, and she liked that it came with a tie belt, though she was not a fan of the button style or the fact that it had no lining on the inside. The Jet coat was a deeper brown, and she loved that it was lined, which made it feel much more comfortable to wear.

At the end of her comparison, she said she honestly could not pick one over the other, but felt the Jet coat was a really good alternative for the price. The R700 difference between the two coats is what got people talking, especially since both are made from polyester.

It is not the first time Woolworths has come under fire for pricing. South African shoppers have increasingly been questioning whether the retailer's quality still justifies its price tags.

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Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA debates Woolworths and Jet

Shoppers had plenty to say after TikToker @azzaaariia shared her comparison clip:

@mh_kuda said:

"Haibo, no lining for R1200 😮"

@hoochiecoochie wrote:

"1k for plastic??? 😭"

@🌻Hlubi Dlamini🌻 added:

"No structure, no lining, it's polyester 😭😭 it shouldn't be above R200 honestly."

@Dimples said:

"Polyester is plastic. I'm not paying that much for plastic."

@Cacoon turns into butterfly wrote:

"Woolworths is delusional lately. I hate polyester."

@J said:

"Woolworths has really dropped in quality. It's really not the same as it was before. Only Country Road and Witchery have kept their standard of quality."

@Oh Lesedi reacted:

"There is no lining 😬😳 Woolies is playing with us."

@SparkLena 🎉 questioned:

"Am I losing my mind, or did coats used to have proper lining? And the coats were THICKER, even."

A woman wearing a brown long coat. Images: @azzaaariia

Source: TikTok

More on Woolworths that has SA talking

Briefly News recently reported on a Woolworths Easter egg that had shoppers debating whether it was worth every cent or completely out of touch.

recently reported on a Woolworths Easter egg that had shoppers debating whether it was worth every cent or completely out of touch. A Woolworths April Fool's joke got over 200 000 views, but not everyone was sure the punchline was actually a joke.

Woolworths made a move into private school tuckshops that sparked a heated debate about what it means for the kids who cannot afford it.

Source: Briefly News