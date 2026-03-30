A mother was visiting he local Woolies when she was drawn to their special chocolate egg designed as a sharing dessert for Easter celebrations

She shared the clip on her TikTok account, where she couldn't stop raving about the treat after tasting it, sparking an online debate

Social media users flooded the comments section, sharing mixed views, with the cake's price tag being the main topic of discussion

A woman sparked an online frenzy after sharing her review of a giant chocolate smash egg cake from Woolworths. Image: @alysha_jaide

Source: TikTok

A content creator from Pretoria couldn't stop raving about the giant chocolate smash egg from Woolworths, created as a delicious centrepiece for Easter celebrations.

The clip was shared on her TikTok account @alysha_jaid on 28 March 2026, where it went viral, gaining 497K views and comments from divided viewers.

The woman noted that she had gone to Woolies to get her weekend top-up things and a chocolate mousse, which she called the best, when she spotted a giant chocolate smash egg. She was immediately drawn to it and explained that it has a white caramel mousse with a sponge cake oozing with caramel, while showing the giant egg. She then promised to show viewers how the R500 giant egg looked.

The Woolworths giant easter egg

After lifting the egg's top, she showed a levelled bottom filled with chocolate mousse and caramel. In awe of its beauty, she said it had all the chocolate mousse a person can think of, with the cake layers at the bottom. TikTok user @alysha_jaide was also impressed by the cake's smell and noted that she wasn't going to smash the egg until her daughter Ava had woken up from her nap. When the little girl was up, she smashed the egg, and they tasted the cake with the mother saying it tasted like peppermint crisp with mousse.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to the giant easter egg cake price

The clip gained massive views and 500 comments from social media users who shared mixed views. Many viewers felt that the R500 price was a bit steep, while acknowledging that the retailer makes good cakes. Some felt the price was justified, considering the size of the egg and all the goodness with which it was filled. One viewer claimed that the retailer and Checker use the same supplier for their chocolate mousse. He said he couldn't tell the difference between the two retailers' mousses while blind folded.

The giant Easter egg ignited a heated discussion over the retailer's R500 price tag for the seasonal dessert. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @HealingLaughter joked:

"Yoh, it's probably R7 million."

User @user2574056842221 shared:

"I will not spend R500 on this. I can afford it, but no."

User @Grecian Langeveldt commented:

"I will spend R500 anytime on this because if you can spend R500 on a bottle of wine, then that's nothing. I'm just saying."

User @Bri🇿🇦 said:

"When you find out that Checkers and Woolworths use the same supplier for the chocolate mousse👀, and yes, I did a blind taste test. I couldn’t tell the difference, hey😅."

User @The executioner added:

"Not worth the R500 expense 😳."

User @mothowamotho commented:

"I see lots of people saying they can't spend R500 on this egg, but they can spend R700 or more when going to a restaurant. We need to enjoy life while we can and not complain about how expensive Woolworths is. We only live once."

User @Heila Jacobs Fouche said:

"R500, yoh! 🙈 It looks delicious, but the price, eish."

3 Briefly News articles about Woolworths

South Africa’s culinary elite gathered in Cape Town for the 2026 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards to honour the country’s finest dining destinations.

A content creator shared her amazing experience at the grand relaunch of Woolworths Tygervalley store in Cape Town, showcasing its stunning new design and unique features.

A woman shared an exciting experiment she was conducting to test the shelf life of Woolworths' fresh fruits and vegetables, which still looked fresh on the second day.

Source: Briefly News