A South African woman shared a dramatic body transformation using Foschini shapewear in a viral video, sparking widespread social media attention

Viewers praised the garment for its comfort, flattering fit, and ability to enhance confidence while remaining discreet

The post ignited conversations about body confidence and the popularity of shapewear, with users sharing experiences and interest in trying Foschini’s products

A woman has captured the attention of social media users after sharing her body transformation using shapewear purchased from Foschini.

A woman from South Africa shared her stunning before-and-after look in Foschini shapewear. Image: Michelle Yondie Vena

Source: Facebook

In a now-viral video posted on 3 February 2026 by Facebook user Michelle Yondie Vena, she showcased the garment, which resembled full-coverage swimwear, and demonstrated how it enhanced her figure.

The video began with the woman showing her body before trying on the shapewear, giving viewers a clear "before" perspective. She then put on the Foschini piece, highlighting how it fit perfectly, shaping and supporting her curves while remaining discreet. The transformation was dramatic yet natural, with the shapewear seemingly placing everything in the right place without appearing bulky or noticeable.

"It's so comfortable," she wrote in her caption, expressing her delight with the product. Viewers were quick to comment on the post, praising the shapewear for its comfort, effectiveness, and flattering design. Many noted that the piece gave her confidence, emphasising the importance of feeling good in one’s own skin.

Social media users flooded the comments with positive reactions, sharing their own experiences with shapewear and expressing excitement about trying Foschini’s range. The clip has sparked discussions about body confidence and the growing popularity of shapewear as a wardrobe essential, especially for those looking to smooth and enhance their silhouette for special occasions or everyday wear.

Foschini, known for its stylish and affordable clothing, has once again demonstrated its ability to provide practical yet fashionable solutions for South African women. This video of the content creator user Michelle Yondie Vena not only highlights the product but also underscores the impact of social media in influencing shopping trends and consumer confidence.

With thousands of views and shares, Michelle Yondie Vena’s shapewear reveal continues to inspire many, proving that the right piece can make a remarkable difference in both appearance and self-esteem.

A South African woman showed her impressive before-and-after transformation in Foschini shapewear. Image: Michelle Yondie Vena

Source: TikTok

Mzansi gushed over the Foschini shapewear

South Africans took to the comments section to express their thought, with many who raved over the Foschini shapewear as they inquired about more details.

Sinalo Cawu shared:

"So comfortable ke Sana, I had 3 of them, but I'm only left with one zabiwa ekhaya."

Londiwe Madikizela wrote:

"I see the difference, but you should have taken a smaller size… I think."

Snenhlanhla Snezie Qwabe suggested:

"Shein also has amazing shape wear, you just need to size down, but I have never been disappointed, and the price is just right."

Shannon Shannwizzy Gibbon replied:

"Big difference."

Lerato Lelo Tseki stated:

"I need to go get one. I have been doubtful of them."

Bodo Lebohang Tsotetsi commented:

"Neat and comfortable thick is life."

Watch the video below:

