“Not Jabria”: Nando's Claps Back at Peep Who Want to Be Freed From Tasty Meals

Another South African woman is a laughing stock on social media after receiving a funny clap back from Nando’s

Tshego Legoete is addicted and needed to be freed from Nando’s tasty chicken but the fast-food outlet just dropped a funny response to the tweet

The restaurant’s answer suggests that the stunning lady will be hurt once she decides to free herself from the chains of addiction

Nando’s has taken the social media space by storm as they clapped back at a local customer. Tshego Legoete is certainly stuck and cannot free herself from the chains of Nando’s.

Looking at a recent social media post, the stunning lady is one of many locals who are addicted to the fast-food chain’s tasty and spicy hot chicken. The beautiful woman is seemingly looking for a way out and be free from the restaurant’s delicious meals and vegetables.

However, in their clap back, Nando’s decided to pose a question to the lady, asking her to translate a Sotho or Tswana term to English. In their response, one can tell that the restaurant doesn’t have any advice but to let the client know that she will be hurt once leaves or gets freed from their chains.

It’s another hilarious clap back and it has grabbed the attention of locals. The restaurant wrote on Twitter:

“JaBria, are you smart? What is "ba tlao huuurda" ka segoa?”

Tshego Legoete is the centre of attention on social media. Image: @TshegoLegoete/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@D_Punkster said:

“Wena ka lo shaya wena!!!”

@MaureenMekgwe2 said:

“May you please at least sell your extra sauce, will pay for it cos every time i ask for it it's either I get a bit of it or nothing at all, deliveries are worse, please.”

@TallSphaa said:

“But why Ms JaBraia?”

@Saydis_ said:

“Not you dragging ms JaBria into it.”

@EfootballAgent said:

“Free for one free for all..”

@Tzi_Tondza said:

“Ba tlao huuurda.”

@FutureTeleki said:

"They will huuurd you."

@LeboRebrand said:

“Not JaBria hahaha.”

