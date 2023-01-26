Two men hit the South African English nail on the head in a hilarious TikTok clip

TikTok user @yungearn shared a clip in which he and a friend made clear that diapers are called Pampers

The people of Mzansi got a thrill out of the clip and shared some more SA English in the comments

Just like you get US and British English, you get SA English. Two hilarious men on TikTok took the time to spell some of these out for those who do not understand our lingo.

TikTok user @yungearn has defeated Mzansi with his guides to South African English clips. Image: TikTok / @yungearn

Source: UGC

Mzansi is truly a colourful country in more ways than one. We call some things by names that make absolutely no sense and use statements that contradict themselves, but somehow everyone understands one another.

TikTok user @yungearn shared a clip in which he and a friend explain some crucial SA English words. One of the best is Pampers instead of diapers and tissue instead of toilet paper. Mzansi is a wildly beautiful place lol.

Take a look:

The people of Mzansi laugh at the accuracy of the TikTok

Yazi guys, nothing could be more accurate than this clip. People took to the comments in fits of laughter, sharing some of their favourite SA English words.

Read some of the comments below:

@Prettie BJ said:

“All body lotions are called Dawn.”

@Robyn Barnett said:

“Margarine is Rama.”

@itz_nadzy said:

“Washing powder is surf, dishwashing liquid is Sunlight.”

@sallybrenda807 said:

“ It's like this happens everywhere in Africa... in Kenya, every washing powder is called Omo.”

