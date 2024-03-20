Video footage of Babes Wodumo's violent encounter with her costume designer has been released

The footage shows the Gqom star attacking her designer despite previously denying the allegations

Mzansi was surprised at Babes and called her out after seemingly making such good progress with her image

Video footage from Babes Wodumo's violent encounter with her costume designer has been revealed. Images: babes_wodumo

Well, well, well, it appears that Babes Wodumo did, in fact, attack her costume designer. This comes after the Wololo hitmaker denied the allegations, claiming that she just wanted to talk. It looks like she let her hands do the talking.

Babes Wodumo caught on camera attacking costume designer

How embarrassing must it be to deny allegations only to be slapped with hard evidence? Our girl Babes Wodumo is in some hot water, and they're cooking her after footage was revealed of her and her crew attacking her costume designer.

Briefly News reported that the owner of SKDee Designs opened a case against the Wololo hitmaker after she and her dancers attacked the employees. It was revealed that Babes owed her designer money for several clothing items and decided to pay them back with some fists - ouch!

In several videos posted by Twitter (X) user Maphephandaba1, CCTV footage shows Babes and her entourage walking to the designer's store, where she viciously attacked them multiple times.

In a message sent to the gossipmonger, the victim exposed Babes for lying about the incident and cleared their name of all the statements the singer made during her Podcast and Chill interview:

"I did not use the vulgar words that she claims I used towards her, nor did I swear at her father. I respected Mampintsha as a person and artist, so I would never use his name or death in vain. She also claims I'm the one who attacked her when I was only defending myself."

Mzansi reacts to Babes Wodumo's drama

Netizens are disappointed in Babes and called her out on her bad behaviour:

012willy_wilson called Babes out:

"But She lied on #podcastandchill and said she went with her father to just ask questions."

Amaze_M was disappointed:

"Babes Wodumo tends to take one step forward and 10 steps backwards. It's so sad."

flower_girly_021 said:

"When will she grow up? She better not use her pain as an excuse this time around."

mandebs_ofit posted:

"When you're not paying makeup artists, it's things like these. Stop being arrogant and pay back the money!"

ayanda.majali was stunned:

"All this over R550? Babes, what about your dignity?"

