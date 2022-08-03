'Brazilian Hulk' Who Injected Himself with Oil to Make His Muscles Larger Dies Aged 55
- Six years ago Valdir Segato was warned injections would cause him severe nerve damage and amputation
- But the body builder continued using the dangerous oil injections to boost his hulking muscle mass
- According to local media, he died after being taken to hospital complaining about shortness of breath
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
A Brazilian bodybuilder and TikTok star who gained 1.6 million followers by injecting himself with life-threatening oil to create 23-inch biceps has died on his 55th birthday.
According to Daily Mail, Valdir Segato had been using Synthol injections for years despite risking strokes and infections to produce hulking biceps, pectorals and back muscles.
Segato previously said he was inspired by the physiques of Arnold Schwarzenegger and fictional characters like The Hulk, and spoke of how he was proud to be known on the streets as 'the monster'.
Engineer celebrates Sasol award for decade of service in Secunda, Mzansi admires man's dedication to job
Six years ago he was warned he faced amputation, or at the very least nerve damage and muscle disfigurement if he continued to use the injections to bulk himself out.
But Segato, previously a construction worker, said he liked the attention it brought and wanted to get even bigger.
He proudly posted images and videos to social media, calling himself 'Valdir Synthol' on Instagram.
According to local media, by the time of his death, he had few friends of visitors and lived an isolated life despite the huge social media following he had gained.
A source said that when Segato died, he had asked for help, complaining about shortness of breath.
"He knocked on my mother's window, knocked, knocked, then she woke up and he said 'help me, help me because I'm dying,'' the source said, according to Brazil's Globo news publication.
Sithelo Shozi starts petition to get a protection order against Andile Mpisane: "He threatens to kill me"
He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved.
Hawu: Bodybuilder marries actual doll after months of romance
In a related matter, Briefly News also reported a Kazakhstan bodybuilder has left the world bewildered after officiating his relationship with a doll.
Briefly.co.za has learnt Yuri Tolochko married his beautiful doll 'fiancée' Margo in a traditional ceremony to mark their 18-month relationship.
New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: TUKO.co.ke