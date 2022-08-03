Six years ago Valdir Segato was warned injections would cause him severe nerve damage and amputation

But the body builder continued using the dangerous oil injections to boost his hulking muscle mass

According to local media, he died after being taken to hospital complaining about shortness of breath

A Brazilian bodybuilder and TikTok star who gained 1.6 million followers by injecting himself with life-threatening oil to create 23-inch biceps has died on his 55th birthday.

'Brazilian Hulk' Valdir Segato dies at 55. Photo: Valdir Synthol.

According to Daily Mail, Valdir Segato had been using Synthol injections for years despite risking strokes and infections to produce hulking biceps, pectorals and back muscles.

Segato previously said he was inspired by the physiques of Arnold Schwarzenegger and fictional characters like The Hulk, and spoke of how he was proud to be known on the streets as 'the monster'.

Six years ago he was warned he faced amputation, or at the very least nerve damage and muscle disfigurement if he continued to use the injections to bulk himself out.

But Segato, previously a construction worker, said he liked the attention it brought and wanted to get even bigger.

He proudly posted images and videos to social media, calling himself 'Valdir Synthol' on Instagram.

According to local media, by the time of his death, he had few friends of visitors and lived an isolated life despite the huge social media following he had gained.

A source said that when Segato died, he had asked for help, complaining about shortness of breath.

"He knocked on my mother's window, knocked, knocked, then she woke up and he said 'help me, help me because I'm dying,'' the source said, according to Brazil's Globo news publication.

He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved.

