One innovative taxi driver opened a tuckshop in his vehicle, selling chips and sweets.

The man didn't see any reason why he couldn't run a tuckshop in his taxi - two in one. He placed his crate full of chips between his seat and the passenger seat. He also sells scones, sweets, Grandpa, airtime, and more.

The man stood on business here. He even had a speed point for those who feel like buying but don't have hard cash.

An innovative taxi driver opened a tuckshop in his vehicle. Image: @The Hustlers inspirational stories

Source: Facebook

Social media users loved the man's idea

Social media users could not help but admire the man's thinking and wish him more success in his business.

@Isaacs Dee commented:

"I'm proud of the dude #real hustler this one."

@Owenzela Dyasi applauded:

"Good."

@Maximus Chinedum adored:

"Lucrative... keep up the good work ."

@Makhosazana Zwane expressed:

"God bless your hustle manRemember don't sell and drive."

@Gift Poonyane stanned:

"Smart man and the swiping machine says it all, bravo."

@Melokuhle Kells Maseko shared:

"I saw this in Thokoza - Alberton taxi. Don't know if it's the same taxi."

@Valeria Mateo Manuel loved:

"That's how it supposed to be, than disturbing the street. He is genius ."

@Masilo Jackson Willem said:

"I hope the passengers will help him do his job correctly by only buying at the rank while he is still loading customers."

