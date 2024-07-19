A South African woman went viral on TikTok after claiming she sold recycled cans to afford Gucci sneakers

She posted a video of herself crushing cans and said she would use the money to buy property in the future

Many people doubted her story, and some found it humorous as they poked fun at it

A woman shared how she afforded designer Gucci sneakers. Image: @raphy_94

A young woman caused a stir online after claiming she sold cans to buy designer Gucci sneakers.

Woman shows how she got Gucci sneakers

Boitshepo Raphael Phelepe posted a TikTok video showing her smashing several cooldrink cans in her bedroom using a brick to compress them before selling them to a recycling outlet or collector.

The woman claimed that she was able to buy the stylish Gucci sneakers that she unveiled in the clip by selling cans.

“Let’s not sleep on cans. Next I'm buying property,” said in her caption.

Watch the video below:

Making money from cans

According to Isotherm, collected steel beverage cans are melted down and used to produce other steel products. This constitutes the majority of cans collected in South Africa, but imported aluminium cans, which have more value than tin-plated steel cans, are also recycled by Collect-a-Can. The going rate for informal collectors is R8 for each kilogram of collected aluminium cans, which works out to 77 240ml cans.

Mzansi reacts to woman’s post

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were amused by Boitshepo’s post, accusing her of lying about how she got the sneakers.

Phuti M wa bahlaloga commented:

“Buy Gucci sneakers instead of starting a business, expensive clothes will be the end of us.”

Lethabo Makwela replied:

“I have two bins full of cans waiting for December to take them.”

Mgabadeli Nontokozo said:

“Receipt please.”

Makeupbydineo commented:

“Lena le refa pressure e unnecessary .”

Nthabiseng Molefe said:

“Njani thina sithola bo R16.90 ????.”

commented:

“Guys!! She didn’t say from Gucci, relax.”

goodie_shez replied:

“Hi, can you please assist? How does it work? My 9-year-old son wants to start this.”

Morritah Minty Morris commented:

“Do castle lite cans and Bernini cans work?”

Woman splurges R143k on Gucci designer bag

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young and vibrant South African woman, Zinhle (@Z.eenhle_M), sent shockwaves through the virtual world when she unveiled her extravagant purchase on TikTok.

Zinhle's video showcased how she purchased a stylish Gucci Diana handbag, adorned with the brand's signature interlocking G logo, with a price tag of a staggering R143 900, together with a pair of Gucci high heels priced at R15 600.

Source: Briefly News