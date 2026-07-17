The Springboks named four uncapped players in their starting XV for the Nations Championship match against Wales at Kings Park on Saturday

Rassie Erasmus praised Wales as a team on the rise, warning that they would come out with something to prove after their loss to Argentina

South Africa enter the match on a 10-game winning streak, while Wales have claimed 2 wins from their last 3 Test

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The Springboks will field four Test debutants when they take on Wales at HollywoodBets Kings Park in Durban on Saturday, 19 July, with kick-off scheduled for 17:40 CAT.

Springboks vs Wales: Kick-Off Time, TV Channel, Where To Watch And Match Preview

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Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has handed starting berths to Sharks winger Jaco Williams, flyhalf Vusi Moyo, Montpellier lock Ruben van Heerden, and prop Carlu Sadie - all of whom will earn their first caps on home soil.

Rassie Erasmus backs youth alongside experience

The four newcomers will be supported by a core of seasoned internationals. Inside centre Damian de Allende is set to win his 99th cap, while stand-in captain Pieter-Steph du Toit is in line for his 98th at flanker.

Erasmus said the selections were part of a strategy shared with the players before the season began. He explained that, provided things went according to plan, every member of the squad would get an opportunity to feature during the campaign.

Erasmus added that he was eager to assess the impact of the uncapped players and those returning to the national setup. He described the group as a balanced blend of youth and experience, while stressing that the Springboks were fully aware of the challenge Wales would present and were excited to see how the selected players performed.

Wales a team on the rise, says Erasmus

South Africa arrive at the fixture as one of only three unbeaten sides remaining in the Nations Championship after two rounds. The Springboks have also won 10 consecutive Test matches.

Wales, by contrast, have had a turbulent campaign. They opened with a 39-24 victory over Fiji but suffered a 35-21 defeat to Argentina last week. They also finished bottom of the Six Nations for a third straight year.

Despite that record, Erasmus offered a respectful assessment of the opposition. "Wales put up a good fight in their Six Nations matches against Scotland and Ireland, and they defeated Italy in their final match of the tournament," he said, adding that their Nations Championship showing against Fiji and competitive display against Argentina signalled a team trending upward.

The match will be broadcast on SuperSport via DStv channels 201 and 211 for South African viewers. ITV holds rights in the United Kingdom, with coverage available on ITVX, and S4C will air the game on free-to-air television in Wales. Andrew Brace of the IRFU has been appointed as referee.

Source: Briefly News