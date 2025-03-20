Mamelodi Sundowns legend Manqoba ‘Shakes’ Ngwenya has backed Lucas Ribeiro to shine if he leaves the PSL champions for Europe

The Brazilian is the current top scorer in the PSL with 13 goals and French club Lille has reportedly joined the list of European clubs interested in the player

Local football fans reacted on social media to express doubt about the rumours while some back Sundowns to find a replacement for the Brazilian

PSL legend Manqoba ‘Shakes’ Ngwenya said as a Mamelodi Sundowns fan he was ‘disturbed’ by a star player’s potential European move but ultimately gave his support.

Ngwenya said current Sundowns star Lucas Ribeiro has what it takes after French side Lille reportedly showed an interest in the player.

Iqraam Rayners, Peter Shalulile and Lucas Ribeiro have impressed for Mamelodi Sundowns this season. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

The Brazilian is the PSL’s top scorer with 13 goals and has attracted interest from European clubs such as Lille, SK Beveren and Burnley FC.

Shakes Ngwenya backs Lucas Ribeiro to make it in Europe

Ngwenya speaks about Ribeiro's potential transfer in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to YouTube channel SoccerBeat, Ngwenya said Sundowns will miss Ribeiro but believes the club can use the money to find a replacement.

Ngwenya said:

“It was only a matter of time before the big teams in world football came knocking. He can definitely make the jump to the bigger leagues in Europe, he has what it takes. We had Marshall Munetsi who played at Prates and now plays in the English Premiership. Siaka Tiene [former Sundowns player] also went to Saint-Etienne and eventually played for PSG. Both of those guys did not make the same mark as Ribeiro did.”

Watch Ribeiro score goals for Sundowns in the video below:

Ribeiro has impressed this season

Ribeiro’s form for Sundowns has even caught the eye of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos as the Brazilian will become eligible to represent Mzansi in 2028.

A move overseas will be seen as a great achievement for Ribeiro, who joined Sundowns from Belgian side Beveren in 2023.

While speculation continues about Ribeiro, South African defender Samukelo Kabini set a TS Galaxy club record by sealing an R15 million transfer to Norwegian giants Molde FK.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Lucas Riberio could leave the PSL for Europe. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Fans doubt Ribeiro rumours

Local football fans reacted on social media to say they doubt there is any European interest in Sundowns’ Brazilian star.

Ndodana Mpofu made a prediction:

“Mbokazi processing his visa as well.”

Mzi Nxuba does not believe the rumours:

“No European offer.”

Patrick Wa Lekhosi Tshakela is not a fan:

“You speak as if he is unstoppable, 13goals is nothing.”

T-man Ladecima Bhungane backs Downs to find a replacement:

“We will bring another Rebeiro.”

Goitse Showstoper Jnr Kennekae is sceptical:

“We will see.”

Lucas Ribeiro spends time with a young fan

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns star Lucas Ribeiro spent time with a young fan who starred in a viral video that praised the Brazilian.

Ribeiro’s interaction with the young fan earned him praise from local football fans as the Brazilian also gifted the young football lover with a full Sundowns kit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News