Brazilain star Lucas Ribeiro shared a heartwarming post on social media where he met a young fan who went viral after showing his love for the Mamelodi Sundowns star

Ribeiro made the young fan’s day after the special meeting while he also gifted the young football lover with a new kit

Local football fans reacted on social media by praising the Brazilian, saying he is one of the best players in Africa

Mamelodi Sundowns star Lucas Ribeiro impressed local fans after sharing heartwarming images with a young fan.

The Brazilian star met the fan and gave him a special gift of a full Sundowns kit after the young football lover starred in a video praising the 26-year star.

Lucas Ribeiro made a special memory for a young Mamelodi Sundowns fan. Image: lucasrc.20.

Source: Instagram

During the current season, Ribeiro has impressed on the field, topping the PSL goalscoring charts and attracting interest from Europe.

Lucas Ribeiro spends time with a young football fan

Watch Ribeiro spend the day with the fan on Instagram:

Ribeiro shared the post on Instagram, smiling with the fan who was kitted out in his new Sundowns gear much to the delight of local fans.

Due to his impact this season, Ribeiro has become a key member of Miguel Cardoso’s squad with the Portuguese coach saying they need to hold onto the star player at all costs.

The Brazilian star tops the scoring charts with 13 goals, four away from teammate and Bafana Bafana star Iqraam Rayners in second.

Watch the fan show his love for Ribeiro in the video below:

Ribeiro is a fan favourite among Mzansi football fans

While the Brazilian continues to impress on the field, the 26-year-old has even attracted the interest of Bafana coach Hugo Broos as the player could be eligible for selection.

Ribeiro can apply for citizenship in 2028 when the player is 29 years old, which could age him out of a place in the national side.

The Brazilian joined Sundowns from Belgian side Beveren and has attracted interest from his former side and English outfit Burnley FC.

Lucas Ribeiro has been a star player for Mamelodi Sundowns this season. Image: lucasrc.20.

Source: Instagram

Fans praise Ribeiro

Local football fans praised Ribeiro for making a special memory for the young fan and called the Brazilian one of the best players in Africa.

Zungu_hoveka_08 loved the gesture:

“@lucasrc.20 for the love of the game.”

Taylor_sfiso asked a question:

“Why didn’t you play on Sunday?”

Sbongakonke5892 was impressed:

“So cute.”

Skhumbuzo9099 praised Ribeiro:

“So sweet; top player!”

Apostle_cryptoshi rates Ribeiro highly:

“Best to ever play in Africa.”

Thakabanna03 loved the picture:

“Beauty in its simplest form.”

Sherlock Matlogedi Wa Bapela loved the young fan’s passion:

“The boy's voice and gesture during that night, was so genuine and just couldn't be ignored. Well done to everyone who made this meeting possible.”

Temba Isaac Mhlekwa KaPoqo backs Ribeiro:

“Well done Ribeiro for responding positively.”

Kieth Justice Mduba is a Downs fan:

“Sundowns is our heart. We love this team faithfully and unconditionally.”

Dumezweni Goodwill Masuku said Ribeiro done the right thing:

“Well done Ribeiro for not avoiding him.”

Mamelodi Sundowns secure star player’s future at the club

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns have secured the future of defender Mothobi Mvala after he signed a three-year deal at the club.

Mvala has become a key player for the defending PSL champions despite his injury issues this season, while he is also a regular in the Bafana Bafana side.

Source: Briefly News