Former ‘Generations’ Actress Nambitha Mpumlwana Thanks Fans for 58th Birthday Wishes
- Nambitha Mpumlwana recently celebrated another trip around the sun and was showered with birthday wishes
- The former Generations actress was overwhelmed with gratitude and thanked supporters for their messages
- Mzansi celebrated Nandipha's new year and sent her even more heartwarming tributes
Nambitha Mpumlwana sent a heartfelt shout-out to her supporters for their lovely birthday wishes.
Nambitha Mpumlwana celebrates her birthday
The fabulous Nambitha Mpumlwana celebrated her 58th birthday on 12 February and was flooded with countless tributes from her beloved fans and followers.
Famously known for her role as Mawande Memela on Generations and, most recently, The Cry of Winnie Mandela, Nambitha posted a heartfelt thank you message to her fans on her Instagram page for the overflow of love on her special day:
"Thank you for all the beautiful messages."
This comes months after bagging a role on Soft Life, a new Showmax series, and despite her decades-long career, Nambitha continues to dazzle fans with her undeniable talent, charisma and versatility:
Mzansi shows love to Nambitha Mpumlwana
Fans and followers continue to send birthday wishes to Nambitha:
KebaMpho responded:
"Happy birthday, gorgeous. May God almighty shower you with an abundance of blessings and grace you with many more blessed years of good health, more wisdom, more wealth, joy, peace, happiness and prosperity."
keddie391 showed love to Nambitha:
"Happy birthday, Mosadi. You look 15 years younger than your age, maan. Keep up the good work, darling."
lesedi9620 wrote:
"Happy birthday, enjoy your day. I pray that God doesn't change you and keeps you the way you are, as someone with a good heart and a wonderful personality. May God always protect you and guide you from all the evil eyes."
thobile_thoxy_thwala said:
"Happy birthday, Mommy, @nokuthula_noxy_thwala. I love you so much, Ma. Have a blessed one."
thand.zo posted:
"Happy birthday, beautiful."
South African actress, Lerato Mvelase, added:
"Happy birthday!"
Source: Briefly News
