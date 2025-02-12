Nasty C recently showed love to his supporters for making his birthday extra special

The rapper turned a year older and was flooded with heartfelt wishes from adoring fans and followers

It also marked the 10th anniversary of his mixtape, and Nasty planned a massive bash to celebrate

Nasty C showed love to his fans. Images: nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

Nasty C recently celebrated another trip around the sun and thanked his supporters for the birthday love.

Nasty C celebrates birthday

Nasty C turned a year older on 11 February and had a massive jol during his recent shows.

On his 28th birthday, the For Certain rapper was flooded with birthday love from fans and followers, and he decided to show his appreciation in his latest Twitter (X) post:

"Thank you for all the love."

Nasty C thanked fans for the birthday love. Image: nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

He shared a video from his night out in Gauteng as well as throwback pictures of his late mom, whose birthday was on 10 February, a significant date for the rapper as he also commemorated the 10th anniversary of his celebrated mixtape, Price City.

In 2024, Nasty's birthday was bittersweet as he not only lamented his mentor AKA's death, but his mom's birthday too, both having landed on the day before his birthday:

Fans show love to Nasty C

Netizens sent tons of birthday love to Nasty C:

kontrovasi said:

"Birthday boy, you’ve come so far."

lungisani826 wrote:

"@nasty_csa, keep going, bro. We're yours to lead."

njebsm_12 posted:

"Mama Ivy is proud of who you have become."

QuameDimple showed love to Nasty C:

"Retweeting all the way from Ghana. We love you, man. Keep up the good work."

OutrightAbi added:

"Happy birthday to my personal GOAT! More life."

ovolawyers reacted:

"More life, my GOAT, love you. IVYSON forever."

