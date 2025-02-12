Nasty C Thanks South Africa for the Birthday Wishes: “Thank You for All the Love”
- Nasty C recently showed love to his supporters for making his birthday extra special
- The rapper turned a year older and was flooded with heartfelt wishes from adoring fans and followers
- It also marked the 10th anniversary of his mixtape, and Nasty planned a massive bash to celebrate
Nasty C recently celebrated another trip around the sun and thanked his supporters for the birthday love.
Nasty C celebrates birthday
Nasty C turned a year older on 11 February and had a massive jol during his recent shows.
On his 28th birthday, the For Certain rapper was flooded with birthday love from fans and followers, and he decided to show his appreciation in his latest Twitter (X) post:
"Thank you for all the love."
He shared a video from his night out in Gauteng as well as throwback pictures of his late mom, whose birthday was on 10 February, a significant date for the rapper as he also commemorated the 10th anniversary of his celebrated mixtape, Price City.
In 2024, Nasty's birthday was bittersweet as he not only lamented his mentor AKA's death, but his mom's birthday too, both having landed on the day before his birthday:
Fans show love to Nasty C
Netizens sent tons of birthday love to Nasty C:
kontrovasi said:
"Birthday boy, you’ve come so far."
lungisani826 wrote:
"@nasty_csa, keep going, bro. We're yours to lead."
njebsm_12 posted:
"Mama Ivy is proud of who you have become."
QuameDimple showed love to Nasty C:
"Retweeting all the way from Ghana. We love you, man. Keep up the good work."
OutrightAbi added:
"Happy birthday to my personal GOAT! More life."
ovolawyers reacted:
"More life, my GOAT, love you. IVYSON forever."
Nasty C shares hilarious tips on how to be a rapper
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Nasty C's hilarious advice on how anyone can build a rap career.
The Juice Back hitmaker revealed his five "fool-proof" tips for budding rappers, which include covering yourself with meaningless tattoos and establishing fake friendships so you have a story to tell.
