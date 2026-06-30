A South African father has paid tribute to the woman who has cared for his family for 15 years, highlighting the important role many caregivers play in households

After spending 15 years with one family, a domestic worker has been recognised for helping raise both the father and now his children

A heartfelt tribute has shone a spotlight on the often-overlooked contribution of nannies and domestic workers in South African homes

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The picture showed gogo Selina who is a nanny carrying the baby. Image: @reynardthugo

Source: TikTok

A South African father's heartfelt tribute to the nanny who has been part of his family's life for 15 years is drawing attention to the important role many caregivers play in raising children and supporting working households. The man shared how the caregiver, Selina, has been with his family through different stages of life, first watching him grow up and later helping care for his own children.

According to the father, Selina has become far more than an employee over the years. He described her as a mother figure and the family's 'gogo', explaining that she has formed a close bond with his children and remains an important part of their daily lives. The tribute reflects a reality experienced in many South African households, where long-serving caregivers often become trusted members of the family after years of caring for children across generations.

Reynardt Hugo sitting in front of a mic, recording a podcast. Image: @reynardthugo

Source: TikTok

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Recognising the role of domestic workers

South Africa has one of the largest domestic worker sectors on the continent, with many households relying on caregivers, nannies and domestic workers to help balance childcare and employment responsibilities. For working parents, trusted caregivers often provide stability and continuity, particularly during children's early developmental years. Beyond childcare, many also assist with household management, school routines and emotional support, becoming familiar and trusted figures within families.

Reynard Hugo's message highlights how long-term employment relationships can evolve into lasting personal connections built on trust and mutual respect. He acknowledged that Selina has helped create the space for both parents to continue working while ensuring the children receive consistent care at home.

Check out the TikTok video below:

Mzansi commends employer for honoring nanny as family member

The heartwarming celebration has sparked a meaningful conversation across social media about workplace culture and mutual respect. The overwhelming majority of locals are defending the gesture, pointing out that long-term employee loyalty is built on being deeply appreciated, seen, and embraced as a true extension of the household.

AK Productions said:

“The anger and hate in the comments. Whether she is South African or not, she is being appreciated for what she has contributed to the family.”

Shengelekati_Nkosi wrote:

“Contrary to popular belief that employees stay because of how much they get paid, but in reality loyal employees stay because they are treated well, appreciated and seen. Well done. 🔥”

Lornakie1174 asked:

“My Question is how much we pay her every month.”

Esme Fensham said:

“They are more than just workers... they become part of the family.”

User9668466599025 asked:

“Do you know her surname?”

akkeroef commented:

“We all had a Selina. ❤️❤️”

Londiwe Collins said:

“Thank you for employing a South African.”

Kris paid tribute to caregivers, writing:

“Here’s to all the hard working women who shape our country.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about nannies

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A mom shared a video showing her child growing up alongside their nanny, highlighting a bond that formed naturally over the years.

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Source: Briefly News