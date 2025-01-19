Doc Shebeleza was officially laid to rest on 18 January 2025 after bravely fighting an illness in hospital

The Kwaito legend was the subject of many tributes by people who attended his funeral, which took place in Randburg, Johannesburg

Rasta, the infamous artist, made an appearance to pay his respects to the late Doc Shebeleza and people evaluated his work

Doc Shebeleza was buried at Heroes Acre recently. The musician died on 9 January 2025, leaving a hole in SA's music industry.

Rasta painted Doc Shebeleza for his funeral, and people were not impressed. Image: @PhiMphela / RastaTheArtist

Doc Shebeleza's passing left South African fans distraught. Rasta The Artist showed up to do his signature portraits for icons who pass away.

Doc Shebeleza gets Rasta portrait

In a post shared by MDNnewss, Rasta showed off his portrait painting of the late Doc Shebeleza. The artist did his best to capture Doc's facial features in a painting where the Kwaito Legend wore a bright blue suit. See the pic below:

SA discusses Rasta's Doc Shebeleza painting

People gave their honest opinions about the Doc Shebeleza portrait. Many thought that Rasta missed the mark, insisting that his artwork may be bordering on the offensive. Some demanded that Rasta quit his job. Read the comments from netizens below:

@smangal98352485 commented:

"Aii rasta must give up."

@sbusiso_sbiya said:

"Rasta has to stop… its like he’s intentionally messing up the paintings."

@TKTours30 wrote:

"Rasta should retire, nje!"

@Thebaddie02 remarked:

"At least these people don't get to see these drawings, because what is this?"

@curtis39373 declared:

"Families must start suing this guy."

@MashaRostovv added:

"It is slowly becoming a criminal offence."

SA reacts to Duncan Skuva painting by Rasta The Artist

Briefly News previously reported that Rasta, the painter, started the year on a sour note with a South African rapper, Duncan Skuva.

Duncan has made headlines once again after he shared his version of Skuta Baba on social media.

The Durban-based star shared a picture of him, which Rasta painted, on his social media page, expressing how unimpressed he was with the picture and mentioning that this was a bad way to start a new year.

