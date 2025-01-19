Doc Shebeleza passed away in early January 2025 and left many South African Kwaito fans in mourning

The legendary musician was recently laid to rest in a big funeral that took place in Johannesburg

Doc Shebeleza's memory was honoured by being buried in a cemetery dedicated to the greatest in South Africa

Doc Shebeleza's life was recently celebrated for the last time. The musician passed away on 9 January 2025.

Doc Shebeleza was buried at Heroes Acre and his tombstone was revealed. Image: @shukrani_. / X / THEGIFT777 / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Many mourned Doc Shebeleza due to his reputation as a music industry legend. The hitmaker was laid to rest in Randburg.

Doc Shebeleza's funeral concluded

Doc Shebeleza's loved ones gathered at the Old Apostolic Church in Randburg. The beloved musician's daughter reflected on the type of person her father was on Newzroom Afrika. Doc's tombstone was unveiled at Heroes Acre, where he lies next to other famous names in Mzansi's history. Watch the videos below:

One speaker at Doc Shebeleza's funeral discussed how unfair the music industry is. Poet Mzwakhe Mbuli lamented that artists only get respect when they have passed on. Watch the clip by eNCA below:

SA split over speech at Doc Shebeleza's funeral

Doc Shebeleza's passing came after he told the public that he was being admitted to hospital. Many were still broken when his death was announced after people worried about his health.

Most people commented on Poet Mbuli's speech. Netizens debated whether entertainment artists deserve more recognition while they are alive.

Mlakalaka01 was not pleased with Mzwakhe Mbuli:

"Artists are so entitled."

@NgwepeThapedi said:

"In this country, you've people getting up at four to go to work, nurses, teachers, cashiers, and general workers making this country run no flowers for these people 😑 a dude comes out and releases a song called ushaba xhikumfete he must get all the flowers 🙄"

@SkBoss75 added:

"English fluency is not equal to intelligence."

@lenyasalaafrica asked:

"What are politicians supposed to do for musicians?"

@Theview76116755 remarked:

"In funerals, they become revolutionaries; outside funerals, they move around the same circles, with politicians and officials enjoying favours at the expense of their fellow musicians."

Loved ones pay tribute to Winnie Khumalo and Doc Shebeleza

Briefly News previously reported that musicians Victor "Doc Shebeleza" Bogopane and Winnie Khumalo's memorial services were at two venues in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 15 January.

Doc Shebeleza passed away on Thursday, 9 January at the age of 51, years after he was hospitalised.

Their industry friends and families celebrated their lives at Market Theatre and SABC's Auckland Park.

