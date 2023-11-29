A-Reece fans in Pretoria were disappointed to find out that the rapper's show has been postponed

According to his record label, Revenge Club Records, the Reece Effect Pretoria leg has been moved to 2024

The Slimes expressed their frustrations at the announcement

A-Reece announced that the Pretoria leg of the 'Reece Effect' tour will be pushed back to 2024. Image: theboydoingthings

Source: Instagram

A-Reece and his record label, Revenge Club Records have announced that the Pretoria leg for the rapper's Reece Effect tour has been moved. According to the statement, the stable is looking into finding a larger venue and making the show extra special. The concert has been moved to Reece's birthday month, March.

A-Reece pushes back Pretoria Reece Effect show

Eish, the Slimes are not going to like this! It turns out that A-Reece will not be hosting his Pretoria fans on 1 December.

According to a statement posted by Revenge Club Records, Reece requested to have the show at a bigger venue and has moved it to March 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Seeing that Pretoria is the city that sky-rocketed his career, the Bruce Wayne rapper plans to make the show one to remember:

"A-Reece has requested to take the Reece Effect PTA insert to a bigger venue which will be announced soon with the new date.

We apologize to the Slimes: we know you highly anticipated the show. Since it's going to be in Pretoria, we want to make it a very special night."

Slimes weigh in on A-Reece announcement

Fans are not happy with A-Reece's decision to move the show, however, this wouldn't be the first time the rapper disappoints his fans.

Reece is known to change his mind at the last minute, remember how he had fans wait years for Paradise 2?

charmiemogajane was defeated:

"At this point he must cancel the whole thing."

cjflyww asked:

"Why does he postpone when it comes to pta but he pulled through for durban? i really dont get it."

thecreature_divine was disappointed:

"Ahh, Reece is a letdown."

aexona_black asked:

"Can we get refunds?"

le_cypho said:

"2020 same sh*t happened, will I ever go to a Reece effect concert?"

jaey_ww wrote:

"We honestly saw this coming, we’ll be there though."

mapailathabiso posted:

"He never disappoints when it comes to disappointing."

A-Reece Paradise 2 climbs charts

In a recent report, Briefly News caught the news of A-Reece's album, Paradise 2 surpassing two million streams on Spotify.

"It officially becomes the second fastest album by a South African artist in history to do this."

Seven songs from the album managed to reach top spots in local and international charts.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News