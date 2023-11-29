Proteas right-handed batter Rassie Van Der Dussen found himself getting slammed after defending their captain Temba Bavuma

Rassie said that the Bavuma adds to the Proteas is humungous and that Temba still averages 50

Many fans of the Proteas disagreed with Rassie's statement and ended up bashing him, and said the CSA forced him to make those comments

South African right-handed batter Rassie Van Der Dussen defended the Proteas captain Temba Bavuma after being criticised and slammed on social media for playing 'unfit' during the semi-final game against Australia.

Rassie Van Der Dussen gets bashed by Proteas fans

Just weeks after returning home from the ICC Cricket World Cup after losing to Australia, Bavuma has been dragged from hell to back by the national teams' fans.

In his defence, Van Der Dussen got bashed by fans after he made statements during an interview with IOL that Temba has contributed a lot to the team.

Rassie said:

"As a team it never affected us at all. There were no doubts in our minds that Temba needs to be in the team and is the captain, just on that basis alone, the value that he adds is humungous.

"Considering the statistics for this year, Temba maintains an average of 50. When evaluating a player, it's essential to assess their performance over an extended period rather than focusing solely on specific innings, such as those in the World Cup.

"I believe some people have a narrow perspective. While the ideal scenario is for all players to excel, it's not always a realistic expectation. This is why it's crucial to operate as a cohesive unit."

Fans say CSA forced Rassie to make those statement

Netizens on a Facebook post said that they are convinced that Rassie was forced by the Cricket South Africa (CSA) to defend Bavuma and make those remarks he said during the interview with the publication. See some of the comments below:

Anton Fourie wrote:

"CSA forced him to say that; otherwise, he would lose his contract. Players can't say what they really want to say."

Liam Marshall disagreed with Rassie:

"Sorry, Rassie, you're wrong."

Trent Hughes said:

"I wonder how much Rassie was paid to say that !!! No way it's what he truly feels. Can't be."

Fanie Terblanche commented:

"Rassie, are you trying to be politically correct and see if you can get a place in the test squat, for there are youngsters proofing their worth in the South African A team against the West Indie? I have worked with a guy when the boss brushed his teeth, he combed this guy's hair are you doing the same."

Johan van der Merwe mentioned:

"Really Rassie???? So sad that you have to say things like that to keep your place in the squad!!!"

Ingrid Jammine responded:

"Oh please, Rassie, dry your eyes, wind your neck in, and just admit he does absolutely zero for the team."

Siphiwe Burton replied:

"His humongous forgot to add runs to his contribution during the World Cup."

Temba Bavuma roasted for wearing a Kaizer Chiefs t-shirt

Briefly News previously reported that Cricket star Temba Bavuma had social media divided after he rocked a Kaizer Chiefs t-shirt very proudly. The celebrated Proteas captain got roasted by his followers when he posted a picture of him wearing a Khosi national kit.

He made it known that he is a proud Khosi fan as he also held up the famous peace hand signs. Many people felt some way about this, saying he is supporting a team that has failed to impress its supporters on many occasions.

