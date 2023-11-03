Best homemade Velveeta Mac and Cheese recipe (with pictures)

Mac and cheese is one of the traditional foods in many households. Those craving chewy, gooey, and melty cheese in their mac use Velveeta. It gives that extraordinary taste and satisfaction to your dish. So, are you thinking of how to make this sumptuous meal? This homemade recipe is simple and delicious, and it is sure to be a hit with your family and friends.

Casserole with pasta, cheese and cream. Photo: Zvelveeta mac and cheeseia_shusha (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Dubbed “liquid gold” for its quick, melty nature, Velveeta cheese was launched in 1981 by a Swiss immigrant named Emil Frey. This cheese was meant to decrease waste from broken cheese wheels at the Monroe Cheese Company. Kraft Foods later bought it in 1923. It differs from other cheeses with a salty, creamy, and rich flavour to make your mac, burger, or casserole enjoyable.

What is Velveeta made of?

Velveeta was classified as pasteurised prepared cheese but was changed. Here are the ingredients and nutrients Kraft Foods revealed to make up Velveeta.

Enriched macaroni product (wheat flour, niacin, monostearate, Ferrous Sulfate (iron))

Folic acid

Thiamin mononitrate (vitamin B1)

Riboflavin (vitamin B2)

Cheese sauce - whey, canola oil, cheddar cheese (milk, cheese culture, salt, enzymes)

Whey protein concentrate

Milk

Modified food starch

Milk protein concentrate

Sodium phosphate

Contains less than 2% of salt

Lactic acid

Sodium Alginate

Medium-chain triglycerides

Sorbic acid as a preservative

Oleoresin paprika (colour)

Maltodextrin

Enzymes

Cheese culture

Acetylated monoglycerides

Annatto extract (colour)

Milkfat

Natural flavour

What is Velveeta mac and cheese made of?

Velveeta macaroni and cheese can be easily made or prepared using the following ingredients:

Baked mac and cheese in a cast iron pan. Photo: VeselovaElena

Source: Getty Images

Water

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

1 cup milk

1/2 pound Velveeta cubed

2 cups elbow macaroni measured dry (approx. 8 ounces)

1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

6 Ritz crackers, crushed

Salt

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon of onion powder

1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon of pepper

1 teaspoon dry mustard powder

How to make mac and cheese with Velveeta

The best Velveeta mac and cheese can be easily made on the stovetop or baked. Below are the homemade mac and cheese with Velveeta preparation methods.

Baked preparation method

Single serving, side dish of baked macaroni and cheese. Photo: Burwellphotography (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

This process is similar to cooking on a stovetop, but it entails baking it in an oven. You can top crackers and crumbs for an extra taste and colour. Below is the preparation method:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius); Apply a layer of cooking spray to a 2-quart casserole dish to prevent sticking; In a large pot, bring salted water to a boil and follow the instructions on the pasta package for cooking. Once cooked, drain the pasta thoroughly; While the pasta cooks, create a roux by melting two tablespoons of butter in a saucepan over medium heat; After the butter has melted, add the flour, mustard powder, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. Stir until the mixture combines, and cook for 1-2 minutes; Gradually pour the milk while stirring to achieve a smooth and creamy sauce. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring, until it thickens, which should take 3 to 5 minutes. Allow the sauce to simmer for further thickening. Melt the cheese and add the cubed Velveeta, stirring until the mixture is melted and creamy, typically about three minutes; Sprinkle Cheddar cheese on the sauce; Add the drained macaroni and stir; Transfer the macaroni to a 2-quart baking dish. Combine the topping ingredients, such as cracker crumbs, extra cheese, and breadcrumbs, in a small bowl and sprinkle them over the macaroni; Bake in the oven for about 20 minutes or until it is heated through and the crumbs turn golden brown.

Stovetop preparation method

Macaroni and cheese with a fork beside it. Photo: HannamariaH

Source: Getty Images

The stovetop recipe is an instant pot recipe. It is also fast and easy to make. Below is how to prepare it:

Heat a large pot over medium-high heat; Combine 1 3/4 cups of water and two tablespoons of butter, along with 1/2 tablespoon each of garlic powder, onion powder, 1/4 teaspoon of pepper, and dry mustard powder in your instant pot insert; Mix the ingredients thoroughly; After mixing, introduce two cups (8 ounces) of uncooked macaroni into the pot; Allow the mixture to come to a boil while stirring occasionally. This should take 5-6 minutes or until the pasta reaches the desired al dente texture. Once the pasta is ready, add the remaining two tablespoons of butter and stir until it is melted; Incorporate one cup of milk and 1/2 pound of cubed Velveeta cheese. Continue stirring until the Velveeta cheese has completely melted into the pasta; If you like, you can add more cheese; Remove the pot from the heat and stir in 1/2 cup of shredded cheddar cheese until it is fully melted; Serve the dish immediately while it is still warm.

Note: Velveeta Mac and Cheese can be stored, frozen, or reheated. You can also refrigerate for up to a week or freeze in an airtight container for 1-2 months.

Substitute for Velveeta in a recipe

There are similar types of cheese that can pass for Velveeta in a dish. Some are American, cheddar, Swiss, Monterey, gouda, pepper jack, cheez whiz, and mozzarella cheese. If you do not like macaroni and cheese with Velveeta because of the fat contained, personal taste, or dietary restrictions, these substitutes can give you a similar flavour.

Creamy Macaroni and Cheese Fries with Bacon. Photo: LauriPatterson

Source: Getty Images

Why do so many people use Velveeta for their mac and cheese?

It is because of the melty and creamy nature of Velveeta. It contains cheddar and other ingredients that make it more iconic and flavourful than other cheese. Many use it as a side dish or potluck dish when they have a crowd. But what is the UK equivalent of Velveeta cheese? It is Swiss cheese, including emmental cheese.

Wrapping up

The Velveeta mac and cheese recipe is simple to learn and quick to prepare. It has been used for decades by people who testify of the heartwarming taste gotten from it. It adds life and flavour to the traditional mac and cheese recipe.

READ ALSO: 4 best South African lasagne recipes: How to make lasagna at home

As published on Briefly, Lasagna is popularly known as a distant cousin of spaghetti. Most of us have tried cooking spaghetti but find lasagne a bit tasking, and lasagna is quite expensive in restaurants.

Lasagna is less intimidating or labour-intensive than most people thought, and the best lasagne recipe from South Africa will save you time and money. Find out how to prepare it.

Source: Briefly News