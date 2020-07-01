Burfee is a popular dessert at all Indian celebrations, from Diwali to weddings, and family reunions, among other gatherings.

You can also call it borfee or barfi. It is best to follow the right burfee recipe for incredible results.

Also, Food and Lifestyle Content Creator Priyanka shares tips for achieving the perfect texture in burfee.

Food and Lifestyle Content Creator Priyanka shares tips on how to prepare perfect burfee. Photo: @inspiredbyprisfood

Since this sweet Indian dish should be available at key celebrations, it is best to understand how it is prepared. Read on to find out the different methods of preparing the sweet cake.

Tips for the perfect texture

Food and Lifestyle Content Creator Priyanka Govender-Chanderdeo (@inspiredbyprisfood) shared with Briefly.co.za tips for achieving the perfect texture in burfee, ensuring it sets well without being too firm or too soft.

Priyanka notes that making burfee with top-notch ingredients can get pricey, but since it’s not an everyday treat, investing in quality pays off. To perfect Burfee, she suggests using premium milk powder, cardamom, cream and butter.

For that ideal texture, I go the extra mile by blitzing and double-sieving my milk powder, turning it into a fine powder. Yes, it’s time-consuming, but this step ensures an ultra-smooth, creamy, and grain-free Burfee.

The food content creator also highlights that the smallest details can make the biggest difference, so "exercise patience".

Setting the Burfee overnight enhances its texture. Remember, good things take time, and the result will be fantastic.

Burfee recipes

There are several burfee cake recipes that will yield the best results. The outcome you get depends on the method you choose. You can have a smooth burfee recipe with ghee, condensed milk, Klim milk powder, and fresh cream, among other ingredients. You can find such recipes from the burfee recipe Asha Maharaj. She is the best Indian chef and will give you the right procedures for most Indian dishes.

Burfee recipe with Klim and condensed milk

Burfee recipe with condensed milk and Klim milk powder yields the best results. Klim is a trusted brand from Nestle. It is widely used because it is more nutritious than regular milk with 23 added minerals and vitamins. The following are the easy steps on how to make burfee. This recipe has all the ingredients that can make your barfi smooth and nutritious.

What you need

The following is a list of ingredients required for making the best burfee.

Klim milk powder (5 cups)

Nestle cream (1 cup)

Melted ghee (½ cup)

Sugar (1 cup)

Water (½ cup)

Ground almonds (½ cup)

Thick ghee (½ cup)

Desiccated coconut (2 cups)

Cardamom powder (½ teaspoon)

Condensed milk (397g)

Colored silver almonds (for decoration)

Cooking instructions

Follow these simple steps to make the best barfi.

1. Put ½ cup nestle cream, melted ghee, and Klim milk powder in a bowl. Ensure the contents are appropriately combined by rubbing them and then set the mixture aside.

2. In a saucepan, mix the water and sugar until they dissolve and then boil the solution for 10 minutes.

3. In the solution, add thick ghee, desiccated coconut, ½ cup nestle cream, the Klim mixture, cardamom, and ground almonds.

4. Over low heat, cook the mixture while stirring until it appears dryish.

5. Over low heat, pour the condensed milk in the mixture and continue to stir until the mixture is thick. This step should take about 30 minutes.

6. Place the thickened mixture in a deep tray and then decorate with the almonds.

7. Let the mixture cool for about six hours. Cut into triangles, squares, or roll into small balls.

8. Serve as you wish.

Burfee recipe with fresh cream

Fresh cream makes your burfee delicious and nutritious at the same time.

What you need

You should have the following ingredients to make the perfect barfi cake for your family and friends. You will make a barfi that can serve approximately 15 people.

Klim milk powder (500g)

Nestle cream (8 ounces)

Fresh milk (1 cup)

Butter (125g)

Icing sugar (375 g)

Fresh cream (2 cups)

Cardamom powder (1 teaspoon)

Sugar (1 cup)

Ground almonds (1 cup)

Cooking instructions

Follow these steps for the best outcome.

1. In a food processor, blend Nestle cream and Klim milk powder until the mixture resembles fine bread crumbs.

2. Sieve the cardamom and icing sugar and then add the Nestle cream mixture.

3. Mix the fresh milk and sugar to form a thick syrup.

4. In the milk syrup, add fresh cream, and then boil gently until it becomes thick. Then, add the butter and ground almonds. Ensure that the ingredients are mixed well.

5. Add the Nestle cream mixture to the milk syrup and then set it aside for the night.

6. Decorate with slivered almonds and then cut into desired shapes to serve.

The burfee recipe you choose depends on the ingredients you have and your preferences. Barfi is also a nutritious dessert because it is full of dairy products that are rich in proteins, minerals, and vitamins.

