Veteran television personality Felicia Mabuza-Suttle recently trended on social media when she shared her latest look online

Mabuza-Suttle, who is reportedly based in the US, is famously known for her talk show on South African television

Fans of the podcaster and TV personality commented on her latest photo on social media over the weekend

Source: Twitter

Businesswoman and former South African talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle caused a buzz on social media over the weekend when she shared her latest photo on X.

Mabuza-Sutlle, who's been hailed as Mzansi's Oprah Winfrey, showed off her latest hairstyle and asked her followers' opinion about her latest look.

The former talk show host shared a photo of her latest hairdo on her X account on Sunday, 15 February 2026.

"Moved into a new area, and I tried a new hairdresser today. What do you think? Long, pixie, afro, or braids?" she asked.

Social media users react to Mabuza's pic

@miah_donpablo said:

"Mama, it's giving elegance, confidence, and ‘I still run the show’ energy. Honestly, long, pixie, afro, or braids… you’d make all of them look like they were invented for you, but this one? It’s whispering ‘class’ and shouting ‘icon’ at the same time. Love it."

@Simps_majola commented:

"Stunning as always, Fel. Proof that presence never fades…it evolves. Every look tells a story, and yours continues to inspire generations.

@Stanely_ai wrote:

"Mam' Mabuza. I have never seen you with braids."

@NthabiMoha7 said:

"Oh, honey, you wear them all with such class. This one gives I’m classy, elegant, and exquisite vibe. I aspire to look like you when I’m your age."

@MoreTwoLyf responded:

"Timeless beauty. Any hairstyle suits you, Mama. Sending love from South Africa."

@Ms_Vuyelwa_Q reacted:

"You have a face and natural pizzazz that makes any style look awesome on you, queen. You really don’t have to choose. Here you look both smashing like a S’madzadza and regal at the same time."

@Govleroux wrote:

"Essence never goes wrong on an African queen... never mind the era...from Neferiti to my mother and wife, and daughter."

@zilevandamme replied:

"Pixie! But love the waves too!"

@AmandaSixubane said:

"I'm glad to see you on the socials, Mama Felicia. You gave us love and a beautiful show in South Africa from 2000 to 2003, if I remember correctly."

@mnyandu_sindi responded:

"Yoh... I rest my case. Ma'am Felicia still looks like this, madodakithi. She and Oprah have always been my role models when it comes to not aging."

