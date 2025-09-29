Amapiano musician Scotts Maphuma has introduced a new dance challenge, and the reactions on social media are negative

The singer has always gone viral for being nasty towards his fans, especially when they see him on the streets

Social media users said Scotts Maphuma makes the same music and the same dance, arguing that there is no versatility

Scotts Maphuma has danced to the new ‘Bes’Waiver’ Dance Challenge. Image: Scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Amapiano musician Scotts Maphuma has once again introduced a new dance challenge. The Yebo Lapho hitmaker, just like many other musicians, uses dance challenges to promote their new music.

Like this new challenge, people are convinced that they have seen something similar done in the past. This move has failed to impress many people, calling Scotts Maphuma non-versatile.

Maphuma recently hogged headlines after the controversial G Mashego accused him of not being South African. He also lost fans when he displayed salty behaviour towards them online.

Watch the X video posted by @MusaKhawula below:

@maJiyane26 argued:

"Same move, same dance, same beat. Enough with TikTock challenge song promotions. Just drop music and let us judge. Stop trying to distract people with dance challenges, that's why these songs last a month."

@mnm_meya reacted:

"Terrible song here. So many young black kids are influenced by this nonsense while other races are focused on building solid communities."

@bhekezinhle replied:

"Not me waiting for the dance to start."

@GI_Irvin argued:

"Same thing as previous songs. He does not take us seriously this one."

@AmIDaDrama joked:

"At least even a lousy dancer like me can do this one. It is always the same thing."

@dingiswayoo_ was defeated:

"What is this?? What genre is it?? Ayi. This is how he dances though."

@house_namba gushed:

"Scotts Maphuma, Spotify's 2025 fifth most-streamed amapiano artist globally."

@Thee_Councillor shared:

"Dude has been singing the same song ever since his introduction. No creativity whatsoever."

@Soweto_God laughed:

"Lol, 2short said Scott Maphuma is wack."

@Makitheeswappa said:

"DKNY restaurant at the back? Dance is not even nice. Honestly, if you gotta support your music with dance challenges, it’s not good enough on it’s own."

@g_divrgnt_memes said:

"He's always introducing the same dance challenge, and every new song he makes sounds like the last."

Is Scotts a foreigner?

Tebogo G Mashego made claims that Maphuma is a foreigner. The singer hilariously responded to the claim by making a funny video.

In the viral video, Scotts Maphuma jokingly mentioned that since he's not from South Africa, he must be from another planet besides Earth. He joked that maybe he is from Mars. He even took it far as saying that he might be an AI person.

Scotts Maphuma was accused of being a foreigner, but he clapped back. Image: Scotts Maphuma

Source: Instagram

What Scotts got up to in Paris?

In a previous report from Briefly News, Scotts Maphuma had a time in Paris, France. The muso embarked on a trip to Paris and was living the high life. Fans loved that his hard work is finally paying off.

After the release of his latest single, and online users can't get enough of the epic promo Scotts and his team have put together.

