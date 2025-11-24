Naked DJ and Kayleigh shared a heartfelt family update online

The couple posted a photo featuring their newborn’s tiny hand

Fans and celebrities reacted with excitement and warm messages

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Naked DJ and Kayleigh Schwark celebrated the arrival of their first child. Image: Naked DJ

Source: Instagram

Naked DJ and his fiancée, Kayleigh Schwark, are officially parents, and Mzansi couldn’t be happier for them. The beloved radio personality and his long-time partner softened timelines after confirming that their first child has arrived. The pair announced their pregnancy back in July.

The announcement marked a sentimental moment for supporters who have followed their love story, from quiet beginnings to their glamorous engagement earlier this year.

Without revealing too much, the couple dropped a single, gentle photograph that said more than any lengthy caption ever could.

In the image, their hands cradle their newborn’s tiny hand, a carefully chosen snapshot that instantly set social media abuzz.

Shwark, who took the announcement to Instagram, coupled the picture with the caption:

“The most perfect little soul has joined us.”

See the full post below:

Fans and celebrities celebrate the new parents

Within minutes of the announcement, messages of love filled the comments section. Fellow media personality Zanele Potelwa couldn’t hide her excitement, dropping a heartfelt note that read:

"Oh, guys, congratulations. May this beautiful family be blessed.”

Musician Nadia Nakai added her voice:

"Congratulations!"

TV personality Lootlove was absolutely gushed. She wrote:

"Aw! Congratulations!"

Broadcaster Zizo Tshwete wrote:

"Congratulations!"

Fans added their voices, celebrating the moment with the couple. Congratulatory messages flooded the section. User @blackturkishbride wrote:

"Congratulations."

More users commented with the same message.

@akizzy9 said:

"Congratulations."

@rosabespoke added their voice"

"Congratulations."

Naked DJ continues making moves

Naked DJ, born Quinton Masina, has built a reputation as a seasoned DJ, versatile radio host and a laid-back entertainer with serious longevity. His work on Metro FM and his DJ sets across the country earned him respect long before he became a reality TV favourite.

His rise reached new heights when he joined the cast of Netflix’s Young, Famous & African. The show introduced him to global audiences who instantly connected with his easygoing nature and matured approach to fame. Unlike some of the louder personalities on the show, Naked DJ became known for his grounded energy, unfiltered honesty and genuine interactions.

Kayleigh shines in her own right

Schwark, who appeared alongside him on Young, Famous & African, has also built her own following. Known for her calm demeanour, stylish looks and quiet confidence, she has become a fan favourite in her own lane.

Her engagement to Naked DJ earlier this year was a highlight moment across social media, with fans applauding their commitment to each other. For many, the new baby feels like a natural progression in a relationship that has always seemed sincere and stable.

Naked DJ and Kayleigh Schwark got engaged earlier this year. Image: kayleigh_shwark

Source: Instagram

Kayleigh and Naked DJ are a jovial couple

In a true display of cheerfulness between a couple, the duo participated in a then viral dance move. Briefly News reported at the time that the couple's video, which had made serious rounds online, had Mzansi voting who did the dance better and the unlikely party won.

Source: Briefly News