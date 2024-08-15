Gypsy Rose Blanchard's net worth: How rich is she today?

Gypsy Rose gained notoriety due to her involvement in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Since her release from prison in December 2023, she has used her newfound fame in an interesting way. Uncover how Gypsy Rose Blanchard's net worth earned her a millionaire status.

Gypsy during 'An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations on Controversies' FYC Event held at The Lounge at Studio 10 on May 1, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jesse Grant (modified by author)

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's net worth has been growing since she became a public figure. Following her release, she has conducted multiple high-profile interviews with media houses like GMA, E! News, ABC News, and A&E True Crime. Her journey has also inspired popular stories like Hulu's The Act.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's profile summary

Full name Gypsy-Rose Alcida Blanchard Date of birth July 27, 1991 Age 33 years old in 2024 Birth sign Leo Place of birth Golden Meadow, Louisiana Nationality American Height 4 feet 11 inches (1.5 m/150 cm) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status In process of divorce (As of August 2024) Ex-husband Ryan Scott Anderson (2022-2024) Relationship status Dating Partner Ken Urker (2024 to date) Parents Rodney Blanchard (father), Clauddine 'Dee Dee' Blanchard (mother) Kristy Blanchard (stepmom) Profession Author, social media influencer, reality TV star Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube TikTok Known for The murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard Criminal status Paroled in December 2023 (sentenced to 10 years — served 8 years)

What is Gypsy Rose Blanchard's net worth?

Gypsy is estimated to be worth around $3 million in 2024, according to various sources, including Marca and Distractify. Her current fortune is attributed to her ventures after being paroled from the Missouri Chillicothe Correctional Center towards the end of 2023.

How much did Gypsy Rose get paid for The Act?

The Act, an original limited series on Hulu, is based on the real experiences of Gypsy Rose, but she was not paid. In the series, she is portrayed by Joey King, while Gypsy's mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, is played by actress Patricia Arquette.

According to Gypsy's stepmother, Kristy Blanchard, there were initial discussions about sharing proceeds with the Blanchards. Ultimately, they did not benefit financially from the show.

Top 5 facts about Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Photo: Jamie McCarthy on Getty Images (modified by author)

What does Gypsy Rose do for a living?

Gypsy Rose's job revolves around her newfound fame. She currently makes money through reality TV, books, and social media, although she previously expressed her desire to work a normal 9-5 job.

While talking to Entertainment Tonight in May 2024, she said she does not see her current opportunities in the limelight lasting, adding,

Part of me is like, maybe I should just go work at McDonald's. I love those French fries! I don't know. But I do like retail, too. Maybe something at the mall, like makeup or Sephora or something—because I love makeup.

Reality TV and documentaries

Blanchard stars in her reality TV series called Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. This show, which premiered in June 2024 on Lifetime, follows her life after being released from prison. It provides an authentic and raw look at her experiences as a free woman, including reconnecting with her family and navigating relationships.

Gypsy is also the subject of the Lifetime documentary series, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, which was released in January 2024. The series gives insights into her life and experiences in prison. She has also inspired projects like;

Mommy Dead and Dearest (2017): This Gypsy Rose documentary on HBO is directed by Erin Lee Carr. It delves into the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard and the abuse Rose endured.

(2017): This Gypsy Rose documentary on HBO is directed by Erin Lee Carr. It delves into the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard and the abuse Rose endured. Gypsy's Revenge (2018): This documentary features interviews and archival footage to explore the relationship between Gypsy and her mother.

Gypsy Blanchard during 'The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard' Red Carpet event on January 05, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Books

Blanchard is a published author. She currently has two books which are based on her life experiences.

Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom : This book, co-authored with Melissa Moore and Michele Matrisciani, includes interview transcripts, journal entries, and personal illustrations from Gypsy. It reflects on her past, her time in prison, and her hopes for the future.

This book, co-authored with Melissa Moore and Michele Matrisciani, includes interview transcripts, journal entries, and personal illustrations from Gypsy. It reflects on her past, her time in prison, and her hopes for the future. My Time to Stand: A Memoir: The book is set to be released in December 2024. It is also co-authored with Melissa Moore and Michele Matrisciani. It provides an in-depth look at Rose's life, including her experiences with her mother's abuse, her time in prison, and her journey towards recovery.

Social media influencer

After deleting her IG account which had millions of followers, she still has a large following across her various social media platforms, where she shares her everyday life with family and friends. She currently has over 10.1 million followers on TikTok and over 624,000 Instagram followers.

Blanchard in July 2024 after restoring her teeth at Peppermint Sage Dental (R). Photo: @gypsy.rose.blanchard.insta (modified by author)

What is Gypsy Rose Blanchard doing now?

Gypsy has been active online since her prison release in late 2023. Away from her reality TV debut, she is currently expecting her first child, a girl, reportedly with Ken Urker. She has also undergone some cosmetic procedures, including fixing her teeth and getting a nose job, as part of her recovery journey.

Blanchard and her boyfriend, Ken Urker, during their gender reveal party in August 2024 (R). Photo: @gypsy.rose.blanchard.insta (modified by author)

How much money has Gypsy Rose Blanchard made?

Gypsy's exact salary is unknown, and reality TV series stars earnings depend on many factors. As per Money Wise, the stars of the famous reality series The Bachelor usually make at least $100,000, which rounds out to over $8,000 per episode. The big stars in The Real Housewives reportedly earn almost $110,000 per episode.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's net worth continues to rise as she leverages her story to build a substantial fortune. She usually gives fans updates on her life, and it is evident that she is excited to welcome her first child.

