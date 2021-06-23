EFF leader Julius Malema stated recently that a viable vaccine roll-out programme needs to be secured before the country is moved into a higher Alert Level

Malema's comment comes just before President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about the National Coronavirus Command Council's expected meeting

Ramaphosa revealed that Gauteng is the hardest-hit province in the country and stricter lockdown regulations may be imposed or implemented

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has solidified his stance on Government's attempts to curb the spread of Covid-19. The Red Berets leader stated that the party is against any stricter measures implemented while the vaccine roll-out programme is still unstable.

On Tuesday, Malema stated that he knew that President Cyril Ramaphosa was considering moving the country to Alert Level 5 once more for 21 days. On Tuesday the President spoke about the government's plan to impose tighter lockdown restrictions, specifically in Gauteng.

Ramaphosa stated that there were various indications that harsher regulations would need to be implemented or imposed.

Malema and Ramaphosa may actually be on the same page in terms of Alert Levels

According to News24, Malema made the claims during an interview while Ramaphosa told journalists that the government's National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) will need to analyse the country's Alert Level and move forth from there.

SowetanLIVE reported that Ramaphosa's was answering questions after visiting a port in Cape Town. The President confirmed that the country is in the third wave and that the issue surrounding moving to a higher Alert Level will have to be discussed by the NCCC. The National team, according to the report, will be meeting on Thursday.

Alert levels are being questioned due to the country falling deeper into the 3rd wave

Previously, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa’s recent address imposing lockdown level 3 have left many speculating that stricter lockdown regulations are looming, especially in Gauteng.

South African Medical Association (Sama) Chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee has pleaded for stricter lockdown measures to slow the spread of the third wave of Covid-19 as cases increase rapidly across the country.

Possibilities of the government forcing a hard Level 5 lockdown similar to that enforced early in 2020 is reportedly quite small as South Africa does not have the adequate resources to sustain businesses and maintain a stable economy.

