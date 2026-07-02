South African Limpopo singer Makhadzi was surprised with a Dolce and Gabbana gift from her boyfriend, who is allegedly a 2K

Blissbouy Owfive was caught on video, handing over the gifts to a visibly taken aback Makhadzi

The singer responded with a cute message on TikTok, and many fans praised their loving relationship

Makhadzi's boyfriend, Blissbouy Owfive, surprised her with a Dolce and Gabbana gift. Image: makhadzi_sa

Source: Instagram

Limpopo singer Makhadzi was surprised with a Dolce and Gabbana gift by her boyfriend, Blissbouy Owfive.

The singer, who is rumoured to be dating the Xitsonga musician, Suku Bilankulu, a Phugwani-born musician, penned a sweet message to her partner, who she praised for being a giver. Their relationship first drew negative reactions from the online community, after people speculated that he may be significantly younger than her.

Makhadzi and boyfriend steal hearts

A video captured by some of Makhadzi's entourage shows the Blissbouy Owfive, who is allegedly a 2K, arriving bearing gifts for Makhadzi. She was then seen visibly surprised by this gesture, and they embraced each other with a kiss.

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Reacting to the affectionate gesture, Makhadzi took to the TikTok comments section and said she is blessed to be with someone who is a giver, adding that she was used to being with someone who only let her be the provider.

"The feeling of receiving when you were used to giving is something else. You are such a blessing in my life. I love you so much," she said.

Check out the clip shared by @KhananiShingan1 below, which is captioned:

"So happy for Makhadzi, as someone who’s always been a giver, nothing beats finally meeting someone who gives back just as much."

Fans react to Makhadzi and bae's video

The general reactions online are from fans who are loving this relationship. Others offered salty responses, but fans defended them.

Makhadzi’s boyfriend, Blissbouy Owfive, spoiled her with gifts. Image: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

@StivovoZA said:

"Giving your boyfriend money to buy you a gift and pretending as if it’s not your money is madness, soon Makhadzi is going to marry herself."

@Mma_Thabisa gushed:

"And boy does he not fight for her and defend her on media platforms, definitely in her receiving era."

@glamfika stated:

"I am so excited on her behalf. She finally met love."

@simplytee23 stated:

"Ohhh, love it for her. She's in the right place. He said my wife. My heart melted."

@Luckyboii4 exclaimed:

"Finally! Nothing beats that full circle energy. So happy for Makhadzi and her blessing!"

@Phillah6 stated:

"Ncoooh, so sweet man, I'm happy for her too, love is indeed beautiful."

Makhadzi's car damaged

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi was swarmed by supporters during a visit to a local market in Kinshasa, DRC. The singer was in the middle of a Facebook Live session when the situation escalated, resulting in damage to her transport vehicle

Makhadzi clarified that the chaos was a result of her popularity as she continues to dominate the African music scene. The frenzy led to a broken bumper on the transport, and she sincerely apologised to the driver. Makhadzi assured her fanbase that she was not personally attacked but was rather a victim of pure love from the Congolese people.

Source: Briefly News