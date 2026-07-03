A father shared a video of his son's first-ever flight while travelling to Cape Town during the school holidays

The young boy's excitement during the journey touched many South Africans on social media

Thousands of viewers praised the father for creating a special memory with his child

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The reactions on the boy's face in the flight. Images: Kumbi-M On Cars

Source: Instagram

An Instagram video showing a boy’s first flight delighted South Africans nationwide. The dad, automotive content creator Kumbi-M, shared the heartwarming clip on 2 July 2026. He documented his son’s first flight to visit family in Cape Town.

The father explained that they travelled together during the school holidays period. He said witnessing his son’s excitement created an unforgettable memory for them.

The post quickly attracted attention from viewers across South Africa. Many social media users praised the father for creating lasting memories together. Viewers focused on the child’s excitement throughout the memorable journey experience shown. Several people admitted they smiled while watching the family moment unfold online. Others described the experience as heartwarming and deeply meaningful for families everywhere.

SA praises father for creating special memories

Kumbi-M previously received recognition as the 2024 Top Emerging Automotive Creator awardee. Many commenters celebrated the visible bond shared between father and son displayed with the young man calling his father “bro”. Some viewers said the video reminded them of childhood experiences and memories. Others praised the father for prioritising experiences over material possessions in life.

The comment section was filled with supportive messages and celebratory reactions from viewers. One viewer admitted smiling throughout the clip and expressed happiness for them. Another commenter described the father as an excellent role model for parents. Several users said children’s excitement makes ordinary moments feel extraordinary and memorable. Others said family experiences often become treasured memories over time for everyone.

Watch the video here.

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Source: Briefly News