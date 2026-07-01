A young boy dressed in traditional Zulu attire became the centre of attention during anti-immigration demonstrations in Durban

The child's confident appearance at the front of the march drew praise and criticism online

The demonstrations formed part of nationwide protests linked to the controversial 30 June deadline campaign

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Screenshots of the clip shared on TikTok. Images: @officialsamiem

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video filmed during anti-immigration demonstrations in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, has captured South Africans’ attention. The footage showed a young boy in traditional Zulu attire confidently demonstrating at the front of protesters on 30 June.

The child appeared during demonstrations linked to campaigns demanding action against undocumented immigration. His presence quickly divided social media users, with some praising his confidence while others questioned whether he understood the protest’s purpose.

The nationwide demonstrations followed weeks of tension surrounding the unofficial 30 June deadline issued by anti-immigration groups demanding that undocumented foreign nationals leave South Africa. Government officials repeatedly stressed that the deadline had no legal standing and warned against vigilantism.

Security forces were deployed across several provinces before the protests amid fears of widespread violence. While most demonstrations remained peaceful, authorities confirmed arrests and isolated incidents of unrest in parts of the country.

Young protester’s appearance becomes talking point

The young boy’s appearance during the Durban march became one of the most discussed moments from the demonstrations. Wearing full traditional Zulu cultural attire, he walked confidently among adult protesters, attracting significant attention online after the footage spread across social media platforms.

Many social media users focused on the child’s confidence and traditional clothing, describing his presence as memorable and patriotic. Others expressed concern about children participating in politically charged demonstrations and questioned whether he fully understood the event’s significance.

Thousands of people participated in marches in cities including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban under heavy police presence.

Several South Africans who reacted online shared mixed opinions about the young participant. While some praised his confidence and cultural pride, others raised questions about the circumstances surrounding his participation.

Watch the video below:

Source: Briefly News