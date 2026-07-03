Renowned actress and singer Amor Vittone has given fans much to speculate about regarding her relationship with her partner, Marius Van Biljon

In her latest Facebook post, Amor engaged in several comments from fans who are adamant that her engagement is over

Amor and Marius got engaged in early 2026; however, curious fans noticed that she removed many of her social media posts of them

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Amor Vittone and Marius Van Biljon got engaged in 2026. Image: Amor Vittone

Source: Facebook

Amor Vittone and her fiancé, Marius Van Biljon, have fans convinced that they have broken up. This follows her engagements on some of her comments on her latest Facebook post.

Some fans spoke about finding the right partner, and Amor was quick to like that comment, along with other cryptic ones.

Have Amor and Marius broken up?

Enjoying a night out with her family, Amor, who got engaged earlier this year, posted some selfies looking happy, enjoying good food and drinks. Many fans noticed that Marius was missing in action, which came as no surprise, looking at how there are little to no traces of him on her social media pages.

Many people concluded that they have indeed broken up, and the comments are telling. Another thing which alarmed many was the fact that Amor liked such comments.

Below are some of the comments from inquisitive fans that Amor liked:

“The right man will come at the right time,” said Jacoline Erasmus.

Heidi Rheeder also said, "He wasn't for her. Amor, believe me, your soulmate is somewhere in your circles."

Other comments read: “He wasn’t for her”. “You don’t deserve to be alone”. “A man is not everything. They can make or break you”.

Amor Vittone and her fiancé, Marius Van Biljon, are rumoured to have broken up. Image: Amor Vittone

Source: Facebook

Fans defend Amor amid break-up speculations

Many of her followers warned people from meddling in her personal life and making unfounded speculations.

Hazel Claassen exclaimed:

"Why are people so inquisitive! That is not ya business. How can you ask about her personal life? Just view the pics & comment on that. Geez! You look beautiful, Amor, you and your family. Enjoy!"

Lu-ann Heyl questioned:

"What does this have to do with anyone anyway? Engaged, not engaged, what does IT matter???!!! What matters is that she is happy as a person!"

Sandra Botha shared:

"It's her life, her business. You are an awesome person."

Audrey Goosen warned:

"Nice pics. Stop asking Amor out. That is her personal business. She doesn't need to say anything."

Amir even laughed at a comment from Marlene Olivier, who said:

"You look beautiful, Amor Vittone. I am just very annoyed with people who ask "Where is your friend"? Nothing to do or make with anyone- enjoy!!"

Fans criticised Amor following engagement

In a previous report from Briefly News, a fan gave her candid response to Amor Vittone’s engagement, sparking widespread discussion online about her relationship with Joost.

The video clip quickly went viral on TikTok, with fans expressing mixed emotions and debating the singer’s personal life. People on social media reflected on nostalgia, celebrity culture, and differing opinions about moving on after loss.

Source: Briefly News