A lady shared a hair growth technique that involved keeping her cornrows for four months without removing them

The woman shares a bunch of the hair products she likes using on her TikTok page, and has other videos around the topic

Women across Mzansi were quick to ask questions about her method, while others shared their experiences with it

A woman shared how she made her hair grow faster and SA's ladies were curious to find out.

A lady shared a technique on growing her hair quicker, which involved keeping her cornrows on for a longer period. The braided strands of hair were almost indistinguishable from the hair growth, which showed how long the woman had had the cornrows in place.

A method to the madness

TikTokker _tara_honey shared the clip with a caption that read:

"POV: When you have mastered the art of growing your hair faster and longer."

Ladies across Mzansi shared their thoughts on the technique. Some tried it out for themselves and shared how long they kept their braids in. Others were concerned about their hair locking together, and the potential difficulty that would bring.

See the video below:

Hair for days

The content creator has a thing for hair. There are several videos on her profile dedicated to treating hair and what the best products to use are. She showed how she grew her hair with a string of products called T444Z. She shared another clip showing a woman using the same product, resulting in long and flowing hair.

The woman has a passion for creation hair-based content and lifestyle videos.

The rest of the content she shares is her trying a hand at some humour, as well as sharing what she's up to in her day-to-day life. One thing that's quite certain about the lady is that she loves to have a good time.

People across South Africa were interested in the lady's method.

Read the comments below:

Ntombi ❤️ said:

"I tried to keep my cornrows for 3 months yooo I lost so much hair... I am never doing that again... I will keep mine for a month nje."

Tebo T😊😊😊 shared:

"I stay 6 months with my braids on, that's my secret to grow my hair lol 🤣 And they keep asking how do I do it🤣"

NkaModira mentioned:

"I do 3 months. The hardest is fighting the urge to unbraid 😩"

sheila asked:

"And the tangles? I want to try this lol, only issue is that I would need to wear a wig and I don't own one lol."

nomaswazishibase commented:

"This hair product must be found in all countries especially South Africa, is it available in South Africa? If so, in which province?"

Norma Jileka asked:

"How did you interact with other humans? Wigs or scarfs? I wanna do this just for six lines but I don’t wear wigs."

Girlikeangel😜❤️💕💕💕 said:

"I get rashes on my face whenever I leave my hair too long 😩😩 I don't know if anyone can relate."

