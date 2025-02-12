A lady took a trip to Mr Price and shared her findings with netizens, who thought the prices were too much

The popular clothing store is a go-to destination for shoppers looking form something stylish yet affordable

The reactions to the clothing were mixed, with some asking the woman where the store was, and others being shocked at the price

A lady's trip to Mr Price sparked lively conversation about the store and its prices. Images: @allybae35

Source: TikTok

South Africans had mixed feelings after a woman shared her Mr Price findings, with some thinking the clothes were a steal while others thought the prices were a bit much. The clothes that drew the most attention were some sleek-looking pants.

Dressed to impress

TikToker and fashion fanatic @allybae35 posted her findings online, drawing the attention of curious women who were interested in buying such pants. The clip shows some baggy chino-looking pants that are grey and beige. The formal-casual-looking pants were loved by some, but many didn't agree with the price.

See the video below:

A fashionista in the making

The TikToker's page is filled with content showing various Mr Price finds. From clothes to items, the lady has given the people of Mzansi ample content to shop for stylish clothes from the seat of their couch.

Mr Price is a popular shopping destination for many South Africans. Image: d3sign

Source: Getty Images

Women across Mzansi showed their interest in her findings, some asked where they could get a pair while others found the price unreasonable.

Read the comments below:

@Fundisa said:

"Mr PRICE is slowly becoming SHEIN even bags looks the same😂😂❤️"

@motsi.m mentioned:

"Hey babes, which Mr Price is this one?"

@Sduee_Sheisto commented:

"Mr Price, Mr Price all my jeans zip are not working 🥺🥺 Even in the shops some jeans dololo zipper."

@yimilo🎀 asked:

"But thina who can’t wear a crop top nemikhaba how do we wear these pants."

@Jabulile_Mbele also asked:

"Someone please show me on how to style these!"

@iamthembi.m posted:

"I want all of them 😭😭😭😭😭"

@user6257521235866 said:

"Mr Price will bring us one day😂😂"

