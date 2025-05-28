An Irish woman married to a South African Xhosa man from the Eastern Cape wowed many with her multilingual skills

The lady impressed Mzansi when she spoke a Nguni language as though it were her mother tongue

She trended online after posting a TikTok video talking about what she’s learned so far from being surrounded by Xhosa people

An Irish woman impressed many online users when she shared her experiences of being married to a South African man.

She embraced the culture by explaining how she communicates with Xhosa people from her village.

Irish lady impresses SA by speaking IsiXhosa

Kez Siteto, an Irish international art dealer married to a South African Xhosa man, wowed many on social media after uploading a video of herself, which went viral on TikTok. She spoke IsiXhosa and explained what she’d learned so far.

The Irish woman explained that she’s been living in the Eastern Cape and is constantly surrounded by Xhosa-speaking people from whom she picked up a lot. Siteto highlighted that she can only greet or alert the next person that she’s ready to fight:

“Hosh, gcwala kanjani?”

South Africans found it cute that the lady could at least communicate in the Nguni language and pronounce all of the challenging clicks. The Irish lady highlighted that she can understand IsiXhosa, but the problem is speaking:

“One day, I was shouting, ‘Hosh gcwala wena!’ like it was small talk. Next thing? I'm wrapped head to toe in tradition, married to a Xhosa man, and making chakalaka like I didn't grow up boiling potatoes in the rain. They told me to respect the culture. I said, ‘Cool, pass the blanket’.”

She captioned her viral post:

“This is what happens when you learn everything except the actual Xhosa language. Fluent in vibes.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to Irish lady speaking Xhosa

Social media users were impressed by an Irish lady who spoke a Nguni language in a now-viral TikTok video:

@MK🇿🇦 commented:

“New combination unlocked, Irish-Xhosa.”

@Thuthula Dotwana shared:

“I wasn't expecting that ‘Hosh gcwala kanjani.’ I'm proud and a bit scared of you.”

@Samora Mangesi said:

“This is the most Xhosa thing because we're either super polite and friendly or we're fighting.”

@Tembelani highlighted:

“Xhosa is a language you use when you’re ready to fight.”

@jazzmen wrote:

“They taught you very well in Queenstown/Ezibeleni.”

@Crois~en~toi asked:

“Why are you fighting, chomi, rather than speaking isiXhosa?”

@The Sitetos responded:

“I want to learn to speak Xhosa, but I like to play too much.”

@user352994190820794 commented:

“I jumped for my wallet when I heard the, ‘Hosh gcwala kanjani’.”

@English Tutor🇿🇦 was wowed:

“I didn't see that one coming.”

