One South African man took to social media to proudly show his mid-year savings to the whole world

He posted a short TikTok video displaying R5 coins worth R6 500 that were spread out on a table

Mzansi TikTok users were inspired by the man's discipline and the amount of money he's managed to put aside

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A video of R6 500 worth of savings. Image: @thabangkurata53

Source: TikTok

South African man shows off his savings on TikTok

A man who embarked on a money-saving journey revealed that he has been putting away R5 coins since the beginning of the year.

The disciplined guy recorded himself counting the money with the help of two other people. He uploaded the video on his TikTok page @thabangkurata53, and it was a hit with viewers.

Video of R5 coins on the table goes TikTok viral

In just two days, more than 121 000 people have seen the clip, and some mentioned that they were hyped to commit to saving their spare change.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

One person asked the gent how much he saved, and he said the money on the table amounted to R6 5000.

Some advised the man not to bank the money, fearing that he would be heavily charged for banking fees.

Watch the video below:

Netizens impressed with man's sizeable savings

@mabolawo.kamzo said:

"Well done. Do not deposit at the bank. Fees are very high when you deposit coins. I almost fainted when I deposit mine on Feb."

@mamakamo79 posted:

"Do not take them to the bank unless you can ask for paper money to deposit outside. That is if you have to deposit them."

@missoinelesego added:

"My 5lt ice cream container is quarter to being full. I can't wait to count my savings."

@keolerhzxlx stated:

"Sharing is caring, please let share."

@andiletreasure4 wrote:

"Wow, good idea I must start saving too."

@mohlapalimpopo added:

"Now to save them at the bank. I am afraid of charges."

@mbavhalelomunaka12252009 asked:

"How much?"

@njunjugirl commented:

"I'm in the process of saving."

SA woman risks all her life's savings by investing in an Airbnb, says she now makes more than R15k a month

In another article, Briefly News reported that a South African woman took to social media to share how she took the risk and used all of her life's savings to invest in an Airbnb.

Airbnb is a service that lets property owners rent out their properties to travellers looking for a place to stay. The service was launched in 2008 and has since become one of the best-known travel accommodation services.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News