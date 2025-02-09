Two South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members died when the truck they were travelling in overturned

Seventeen army personnel were injured in the accident on the R31 road in the Northern Cape on Friday, 7 February

The police are investigating the cause of the single-vehicle crash between Koopmansfontein and Delportshoop

An investigation is underway into the accident that killed two SANDF members on the R31 route in the Northern Cape. Image: @stanzabaraka

Source: Twitter

NORTHERN CAPE — The police have begun a culpable homicide probe into an accident involving a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) vehicle.

It follows a truck crash in which the army vehicle overturned in the Northern Cape, killing two personnel, on the afternoon of Friday, 7 February 2025.

Male and female SANDF members killed

According to preliminary reports, the accident happened on the R31 road between Koopmansfontein and Delportshoop.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock said 19 SANDF members were travelling from Lohatla Army base, the home of the Combat Training Centre — part of the South African Army Training Formation, the controlling entity of all SA Army training units — en route to Kimberley.

"Two SANDF members, one man and one woman, died on the scene and 17 others were injured and transported to hospital for medical treatment.

"The identities of the deceased not yet known as their next of kin must be informed," said Kock.

The truck was travelling in wet weather conditions when the accident occurred. However, an investigation has yet to establish an official cause.

An online user, @Wanda_MW, posted a short X video taken by a passing motorist, displaying the wreckage. Numerous personnel and people in civilian clothing can be seen assessing the damage.

Female cop identified after deadly crash

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a Mooinooi police constable, killed in a single-vehicle collision outside Rustenburg, has been identified.

Four civilians and a second officer were injured when the state vehicle they were using on Saturday, 25 January, overturned after a reported tyre burst.

Emergency and Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) responded and, on arrival, declared the female driver, on duty at the time, dead at the scene. The officer has since been identified as Keagile Rampa, 32, from the Mooinooi police.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News