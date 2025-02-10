N4 Multi-vehicle Crash Leaves 4 People Dead, VW Polo Occupants Killed After Vehicle Catches Alight
- A multi-vehicle crash on the N4 outside Mbombela left four people from one of the cars dead
- The victims were travelling in a VW Polo which caught alight after it collided with a bakkie
- Mpumalanga's Member of the Executive Council (MEC) called for motorists to exercise caution
MPUMALANGA – Four people have been tragically killed in an accident on the N4 toll road outside Mbombela.
The victims passed away following a multi-vehicle crash on the stretch of road between Karino and Nelsville near Mbombela on the morning of 10 February 2025. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident.
Victims burnt beyond recognition
According to the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety Security and Liaison, the four people were killed when the Volkswagen Polo they were travelling in collided head-on with a Light Delivery Vehicle (LDV).
A second Volkswagen Polo then collided with the other two vehicles involved in the original crash. All the victims were travelling in the first sedan that crashed into the LDV. They were burnt beyond recognition after the vehicle caught fire on impact.
The driver of the bakkie sustained serious injuries, while the driver of the second sedan suffered slight injuries. They were both rushed to a hospital in Mbombela.
The N4 has witnessed numerous fatal accidents of late. On 27 January, a North West police constable was killed when state vehicle's tyre reportedly burst.
On 13 November 2024, a mother was killed in an accident on the N4, while her four children were rushed to hospital.
Jackie Macie urges motorists to exercise caution on the roads.
Mpumalanga Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Jackie Macie called on motorists to travel cautiously to prevent further fatal accidents.
"Being safe on the road is every motorist's responsibility. Every person must comply with the rules and also exercise caution at all times while driving," Macie said.
The MEC also offered condolences to the bereaved families, while sending well wishes and a speedy recovery to those injured.
7 killed in N4 crash on New Year's Eve
In a related article, seven people were killed in a head-on collision on the N4 in Mpumalanga on New Year's Eve.
Briefly News reported that a car lost control and swerved into oncoming traffic, colliding with another vehicle.
A toddler was among the victims of the crash, with South Africans condemning reckless driving on the roads.
