Memorial Held for Slain Jouberton Female Cop Sergeant Fundiswa Motlhaoleng, Hawks Probe Continues
- A memorial service was held at the Jouberton police station in Klerksdorp for a female officer who was gunned down
- Visible policing officer Sergeant Fundiswa Motlhaoleng died after being shot and killed in Randlespark on 14 January
- North West Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Amogelang Malwetse told Briefly News no arrest has been made yet
- The police's Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone told Briefly News Motlhaoleng's funeral would be held on 25 January
KLERKSDORP — A memorial service for murdered North West police officer Sergeant Fundiswa Motlhaoleng was held at the Jouberton police station lecture hall on Wednesday, 22 January 2025.
Briefly News reported that Motlhaoleng was shot and killed in a callous attack in broad daylight while on her way to work Tuesday, 14 January.
Jouberton female officer to be laid to rest
The Visible Policing officer died wearing her full police uniform at the scene on Taljaart Kruger Street, Randlespark.
Investigations revealed three empty cartridges and ammunition after she appeared to have sustained wounds from multiple gunshots, including on the right jaw and hand.
Police received information that a black Volkswagen Polo with four occupants inside sped away from the scene shortly after the incident.
The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) took over investigations.
North West Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Amogelang Malwetse told Briefly News the case was still under investigation.
"No arrest has been made yet [and] no further information can be divulged at this stage," said Malwetse.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone told Briefly News Motlhaoleng would be laid to rest on Saturday, 25 January.
"Her funeral service will be at [the Auditorium Hall City of Matlosana in Klerksdorp]. The memorial service was attended by colleagues, family members, and friends," said Mokgwabone.
Acting Provincial Commissioner Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng condemned the killing, saying it was intolerable and callous.
Free State police officer among 2 killed in QwaQwa house robbery laid to rest, alleged killer nabbed
Slain QwaQwa police officer buried
In a related story, Briefly News reported that the funeral service of one of the two police officers killed in Mangailung village, Namahadi, in QwaQwa while responding to a house robbery was held on Friday, 17 January.
Constable Sipho Mohapi, 45, was gunned down when he and Constable Gedione Motloung, 39, also fatally wounded, responded to a house robbery at about 10pm in the remote locale, about 340km from Bloemfontein on Saturday, 4 January.
